A collaborative effort in which Defiance High School students can earn a pathway to graduation, as well as skills to enter the workforce upon graduation, was discussed by the Defiance City Board of Education on Wednesday. The members also learned about kitchen equipment issues at Defiance Middle School/High School, and about a plan to purchase new maintenance vehicles.
In addition, the board was given assurances the city would take possession of the former Defiance High School (1918 building) by a May deadline so it won’t face the wrecking ball; discussed school resource officer items; and learned about awards the district earned from its efforts to keep kids fed during the pandemic (see related story, Page A1).
It was announced last week, The Defiance Dream Center, Defiance City Schools, OhioMeansJobs-Defiance and Paulding counties, Defiance County Economic Development Office, and Northwest State Community College have come together to provide a high school construction course that will enable seven students to earn valuable skills and a Lean Yellow Belt certification.
The courses, offered at the Defiance Dream Center, will allow students to spend three hours a day there learning hands-on high demand skills like, carpentry, residential electrical, residential plumbing and masonry, while also working through a number of interpersonal and soft skills, needed in today’s workforce.
Defiance City Schools superintendent Bob Morton lauded the program, explaining it will help at-risk students not only learn employable skills beyond high school, but help them earn their diploma from high school.
“You want to talk about a true collaborative effort, this is it,” said Morton. “As part of the district’s strategic planning, we’ve been wanting to focus on one of our pillars, workforce development, and this fits the bill. This will help our students walk out our doors and be prepared to enter the workforce. Right now we have seven at-risk seniors involved in the program, and this will enable them to get credentialing toward their high school diploma, which is critical.”
The superintendent shared with the board some of the steamers in the cafeteria of Defiance Middle/High School, installed before the school opened in January of 2018, have failed and will need to be replaced at the end of the school year. Currently one steamer has completely failed, the bottom of another two-tiered steamer has failed, and the third is still operating.
One steamer will be replaced now with a model currently being used at Defiance Elementary school. The elementary school had the same issue with its boilers from the same manufacturer, which led to replacements from another manufacturer there. All three steamers will eventually be replaced at the middle/high school.
Those will be replace using funds designated for food service, and not general fund money.
Maintenance vehicles were also a topic of discussion, with Morton explaining the district currently has a 1994 van, a 1997 pickup and a 2003 car in use to handle certain duties within the district. Because of the age of the vehicles, they have become too costly to maintain. Morton proposed disposing of the three vehicles, and replacing them with a new compact van and a new pickup.
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher and Morton will go through Ohio Department of Administrative Service Procurement Division to solicit quotes for new the new vehicles. Local dealers could be used to purchase the vehicles if they meet state-term pricing.
Before approving the consent agenda, Morton reminded the board school will not be in session March 19 so staff can receive the second round of COVID vaccinations.
In other business, the board:
• finished a third-and-final reading of policy and administrative guidelines and approved the revisions as presented.
• voted to designate March as Music in Our Schools Month and Youth Art Month at Defiance City Schools.
• approved an extended parental leave request for Michala Reiser from approximately March 8-15.
• accepted the resignation of Ashlee Kelty, bus aide 5.75 hours per day, effective March 3.
• okayed the transfer of Makalya Clellan, high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day, to elementary K-2 aide, four hours per day, effective March 5.
• voted for Andrea Schrock as a bus driver, 4.5 hours per day, effective March 4; Rhonda Peck, bus aide, 5.75 hours per day, effective March 29; Jessica Shong, substitute aide/cafeteria as needed for the remainder of 2020-21; and Hannah Amrich as a middle school girls’ track assistant.
• approved the updated list of substitute teachers as approved by the NwOESC.
• accepted the following donations: $25 from Sharon Ott, $50 from The State Bank, $50 from Mike and Cheryl Bergman, $50 from Jim and Linda Thomas, $50 from Bill and Priscilla Pixler, $50 from John and Beth Curtzwiler, $50 from Anita Schnegg, $75 from Tom and Jean Hubbard, $100 from Bob and Melissa Morton, $100 from Jerry and Beth Buti, $100 from Susan Johnston, and $100 from Mark and Barb Klein to the athletic department in memory of Michael Struble; $75 from Tondra Vermillion to the Defiance Elementary library; $1,000 from Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 to the Defiance High School wrestling team; and a donation of craft supplies and decorations from JoAnn Fabrics with an estimated value of $2,500.
