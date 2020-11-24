A busy agenda, featuring the five-year fiscal forecast and the Fair School Funding Plan, was handled by the Defiance City Board of Education on Monday.
In addition, the board was given a COVID-19 update that included information on how Defiance Middle/High School is handling remote learning that began Monday and is scheduled to last through Dec. 7 (see related story, page A1).
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher presented a detailed five-year fiscal forecast in which she explained the district is projecting a deficit of $444,563 for fiscal year 2021, with deficit spending each year of the forecast. That number is down from a projected $2 million deficit during the May five-year forecast.
The cash balance is projected to be $12,112,710 at the end of fiscal year 2021.
“Unrestricted grants in-aid is the biggest change we have from the May forecast,” began Swisher. “We were projecting a 10% decrease in funding from the state, but since then, we found out we are only getting the decrease we received at the end of fiscal year 2020. That was a $1.3 million change in revenue receipts.
“This forecast is better than where we were, but where we were before was a really bad place,” added Swisher. “It is looking a little better, and as you know the changes you made last year in reduction of force, and eliminating that $2 million deficit, were crucial in getting where we are right now.”
The board approved the five-year forecast.
In his report, superintendent Bob Morton discussed the Fair School Funding Plan, as introduced in the Ohio Senate as Senate Bill 376, a companion bill to House Bill 305. The plan would change how school districts in the state of Ohio are funded.
The funding proposal is a three-step plan that would establish a base cost per student per year, it would establish a state and local share, and establish categorical aid for students with disabilities, students from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds, English-language learners and gifted learners.
The plan would include a device for every student in Ohio, an improved transportation share to districts, and students would be funded at the school where they are taught. In addition, the plan establishes a district’s ability to generate a local share, and it would use property and income wealth.
If approved, the bill would be phased in over the course of six years.
“You all remember the Cupp-Patterson bill and how it could affect school funding,” said Morton. “For the past 18 months they’ve been working with several groups and lawmakers to dissect what it truly costs to educate a child. It’s unique, and if Ohio is able to pull this off, I think you’ll see a number of states copy this model.
“If it does come to pass, it will benefit Defiance City Schools to the tune of about $2.1 million,” added Morton. “We can’t get too excited, because this is to be phased in over a six-year period. There’s a senate version of this as well, and it will get modified, I believe.”
The board okayed a resolution supporting the Fair School Funding Plan, which encourages the 133rd Ohio General Assembly to expedite the passage of the bill.
In old business, board president Cathy Davis and board members Garry Rodenberger and Chris Oberlin thanked students and staff for handling everything that has been thrown their way this school year, as well as the community for its support of the district.
In other business, the board:
• voted for the updated 504 (special education) identifying and serving eligible students policies and guidelines.
• approved the Section 125 plan amendment which includes adding a high deductible health plan and a health savings account for eligible employees.
• okayed amended appropriations and certificates for fiscal year 2021.
• voted for a depository agreement with The State Bank from Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2025.
• approved a contract with the NwOESC for a speech pathologist from Oct. 29, 2020-June 15, 2021, at a cost of $508.44 per day.
• okayed maternity leave for Lauren Lehman from approximately Oct. 5, 2020-Jan. 11, 2021.
• voted for Sandra Chavez, substitute cafeteria, as needed for 2020-21.
• approved the following supplemental contracts: Magic Trapps, freshman boys basketball coach; Lauryn Luderman, middle school winter cheerleading; and Cooper Morton, freshman boys basketball volunteer coach.
• okayed the list of substitute teachers from NwOESC for 2020-21.
• accepted the following donations: $25 from an anonymous donor, received through the Citizens National Bank Go Anywhere Program; $47.82 from Kroger Round Up Rewards to girls soccer; $70 from the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher sorority to the elementary library; $100 from Ken’s Furniture to the athletic department; $1,500 from the Defiance Athletic Boosters to help pay for charter buses for the football playoff game at Bay High School; a laser video projector for the auditorium from Fort Defiance Players with a total value of $1,599; $5,000 from the Defiance Athletic Boosters for the high school gym video board; and CPT in schools training kit from MAI Harmon and the American Heart Association with an approximate value of $5,000.
