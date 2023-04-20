ANTWERP — Antwerp Local Schools Board of Education heard a report from the transportation director and approved employment contracts during its meeting Wednesday night.
Transportation Director Kyle Kauser reported on the new Samsara software he has installed in the district’s buses. He reported that all of them have passed inspection. He also shared the many functions of the new software.
“If a bus is on route, it will show it on the program,” he pointed out. “It’s installed in all of our current route buses.”
Kauser then showed that the software follows through GPS each bus as it is en route and records idle time and fuel usage. It also allows for recordkeeping of maintenance, mileage data and trip histories of individual buses. He said the cameras are in addition to other cameras already installed.
“We can go look at individual routes to see which bus ran on which route ... and (the software) allows for replay of a route from beginning to end,” he added. “It even shows, for example, harsh brake events.”
Although the software does much for the district, Kauser wants it to do a little more.
“Right now we draw out our route maps on paper,” he added. “I would like for us to be able to load routes into the system with all the stops and do away with the paper.”
Overall, Kauser said the software is what the district needs and he will continue to converse with the company to see if it can be used for helping map out routes for the drivers.
Several teaching contracts were approved by the board. Additionally, bus driver and custodial contracts were approved, as well as supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
The board set the pay rate for student part-time summer workers at $9.50 per hour, and full-time summer workers at $13 per hour. Student workers who work with the technology during the 2023-24 school year were approved at the $9.50 per hour rate.
In other news, the board:
• approved the list of graduates for 2023, pending completion of requirements.
• approved the administrative salary schedule for the 2023-24 school year.
• approved the non-certified salary schedule for the 2023-24 school year.
• met in executive session to consider compensation of public employee and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.
After the meeting the records committee, comprised of Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller, Treasurer Kristine Stuart and President Sara Schuette, met to approve records disposal.
Immediately afterward, the audit committee, comprised of Miller, Stuart and board members Jayme Landers and Robert Herber, met.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.