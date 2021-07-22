NAPOLEON — A resolution concerning bus routes was approved by the Napoleon Area Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday. The board was also provided a summer projects update, and the annual nurse services report from the Henry County Hospital.
At August 2020 meeting, the board passed a resolution to not provide transportation for students who live within two miles of their respective schools (with some exceptions), in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That was updated during the school year to include students who live within 1 3/4 miles.
On Wednesday, the board voted to restore the provision of transportation for pupils within the two-mile radius.
“This is just taking our busing back to before COVID,” said Belcher. “We’re excited to get back to picking up all our eligible kids, although it could be challenging if they have to wear masks. I have a meeting with the Henry County Health Department tomorrow (today) to discuss those things.”
The annual nurses service report from Tiffany Kennerk, chief nursing officer at the Henry County Hospital, was shared with the board by Belcher. In the report, Kennerk explained due to COVID-19, the hospital only provided nurses to Napoleon Elementary School (NES).
During the year, nurses had 5,305 visits with students at NES, which is 825 less than the year before.
Duties included: reviewing and implementing emergency plans, coordinating a system of managing student health information, providing services for students with special health-care needs, providing communicable disease control and promoting compliance with immunizations and providing health education to students.
Business manager Cory Niekamp shared an update on summer projects, telling the board that the custodial, maintenance and mechanical staff have done a great job preparing the school and buses for school.
He went on to share the outdoor projects along Westmoreland Avenue, the Buckenmeyer parking lot, the NES lot expansion, sidewalks and crosswalks will be completed on time by Aug. 1. Due to rainy weather, however, that has pushed back landscaping projects at least 2 1/2 weeks.
“Obviously there has been a lot of work along Westmoreland, but the feedback from the community has been great,” said Niekamp. “With all the rain we’ve gotten, we’ve been able to see where water was ponding, so we were able to add four drains to take care of that, as well as make the ditches not as deep.”
Niekamp and Belcher explained they are working on providing information, and a video, to parents about how pick-up and drop-off students at NES will work with the expansion of the parking lot.
A public meeting was held to seek input on how to spend the approximately $3,500,000 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III federal funds the district will receive. No input was given.
In other business, the board:
• approved FMLA leave for Sara Gilson to begin approximately Nov. 13 for up to 12 weeks.
• approved the employment of Rebecca Stover, computer/business teacher at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective with 2021-22; and approved Stover for a supplemental contract for the high school annual for 2021-22; the employment of Shawna Maassel as general music teacher at NES.
• rescinded the contract of Sue Abshire, high school assistant vocal director, effective June 30; and approved Abshire as the high school vocal director, effective for 2021-22; and rescinded the contract of Amanda Flathers, bus driver, effective July 19, and approved Flathers as a bus driver substitute.
• accepted the resignation of Kollin Martin, seventh-grade basketball coach, effective July 13; and Julie Callaway as Class I secretary, effective Sept. 30. Callaway has served the district for 32 years.
• OK’d Mike Nye as water polo head coach; Mackenzie Plassman (1/3) and Tyler Haase (1/3) as water polo assistants; and Corey Kreinbrink (1/2) and Jake Freppel (1/2) as fall athletic supervisors.
• approved the following substitutes for 2021-22: Jadyn Fenstermaker, cafeteria/secretary; Mary Hoops, bus driver; Terry Hoops, bus driver; and Flora Melchor, cafeteria. Approved the substitute list for teachers and paraprofessionals from the NwOESC.
• adopted the following pay schedule for substitutes for 2021-22: custodial — $11 per hour, retired staff $12 per hour; secretarial — $11 per hour, retired staff $12 per hour; cafeteria — $11 per hour, retired staff $12 per hour; busing — $18.25 per hour, retired staff $19.25 per hour; extracurricular busing — $15 per hour; aide — $9 per hour; teachers — $100 per day for 15 consecutive days, and $105 per day for 16-50 consecutive days (if a long-term sub), with scale pay on the day 51 in the same assignment.
• appointed Ryan Wilde and Michelle Roberts as the Title IX compliance officers for 2021-22.
• OK’d the Napoleon Junior/Senior High lab fees/workbook costs for 2021-22; the preschool (non-disabled) participation fee of $125 per month and transportation fees (non-disabled) of $100 per month.
• voted for an agreement with Project Lead the Way to provide technology curriculum; for a service agreement with Henry County Hospital for Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) services, at a rate of $30 per hour, effective Aug. 25.
• approved a two-year contract with Julian & Grube, Columbus, to audit the district with the Ohio Medicaid School Program, for two years, at a cost of $2, 200 per year, effective July 1, 2021.
• OK’d the following board policy revisions for certified and supervisory staff fringe benefits: staff electing the high insurance deductible plan are eligible to participate in a health savings account, with the board matching employee contributions up to $250 (single) or $500 (family) per calendar year. The board will contribute $2,500 on Jan. 1 of each year as a plop for a family plan, and $1,250 per single plan.
• voted for the following then and now purchase orders: $3,700 to The Ohio Floor Company for the high school gym floor; and $6,778.71 to Riddell for football helmet and shoulder pad inspection/repair.
• accepted a donation of approximately 2,250 reusable masks from Walmart to the district for students.
