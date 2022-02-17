ARCHBOLD — Archbold Area Schools Board of Education members met Monday with the superintendent’s report and personnel actions highlighting the evening.
Dr. Jayson Selgo, district superintendent, announced the district was awarded $90,000 through a school bus purchase program for two new buses for the ﬂeet. The requirement is that for each bus purchased, one must be taken oﬀ regular routes.
“This will be the ﬁrst order and the second will likely be purchased in the next ﬁscal year,” he further explained.
The board approved the after-bid board resolution to use and purchase from the Ohio School Councils bus bids received on Nov. 1, 2021.
Selgo also touched on the appeal filed disputing the Rover Pipeline valuations. The scheduled appeal date for the Rover Pipeline is May 9. A coalition of Ohio entities impacted by the pipeline valuation have urged local organizations to contact Senate and House representatives to advocate those values remain what Ohio law indicated.
The Nexus Pipeline appeal date was Monday. Both companies are seeking to lower valuations through the appeals.
A proposed middle school building project was again brought up by Selgo.
“After almost two years I would like to resume discussions with the board on the potential of a middle school building project. Since we have new members on the Archbold Board of Education, it would be prudent to bring everyone up to speed and discuss the interest of moving forward,” he noted.
In personnel action, retirement resignations were accepted from middle school teachers Michelle Kinsey and Thomas Walker, each effective May 31.
Selgo commented, “I would like to thank Tom Walker and Michelle Kinsey for their years of service to Archbold Area Schools and we wish them the best in retirement!”
Board members approved the substitute teacher list and the paraprofessional substitute list as provided by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year as presented.
A one-year supplemental contract was approved for David Dominique as intramural director (2) for the 2021-22 school year.
Also approved were Debra Schnitkey and Linda Riegsecker, both as classified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year pending all requirements and certifications are successfully met. Shawn Grime was approved as a certified van driver for the 2021-22 school year, effective Jan. 18, 2022, having met all certificate requirements pursuant to Board Policy. Grime was also approved as a classified substitute for the 2021-22 school year.
A one-year contract was authorized for Madeline Short as a student worker for the 2021-22 school year, effective Jan. 22.
One-year supplemental contracts were approved for Leslie Beemer and Jessie Nofziger as assistant softball coaches for the 2021-22 school year. Chloe Schramm was approved as a volunteer softball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board approved one-year supplemental contracts for the 2022-2023 school year.
A roster of Fall 2022 coaches was announced. They are:
Football (9-12) — David Dominique, head coach; Jack Downey, Todd Peterson, Baldo Quintanilla, Derrick Baksa, Jacob Elting, assistant coaches; Andy Dominique, Evan Wyse, Norm Beck, Adrian Juarez, volunteer coaches.
Seventh-grade football — Cody Ruffer, Darin Sauder, coaches; Mike Pinter, volunteer.
Eighth-grade football — Kevin Bostelman, Garrett Grime, coaches; Mike Pinter, volunteer.
Golf — Mike Rosebrook, head coach; girls coach to be determined.
Volleyball — Debbie Culler, head coach; assistant coach, junior varsity coach, both to be determined; Allison Bentley, ninth grade coach.
Seventh-grade volleyball — Dana Hilfinger.
Eighth-grade volleyball — Lindsey Ames.
Girls tennis — Logan Wyse, coach; Sara Lovejoy, volunteer coach.
Girls soccer — James Kidder, head coach; Brodie Nofziger, assistant coach; Jennifer Kidder, volunteer coach.
Boys soccer — Stewart Rodger, head coach; Johnny Lantz, assistant coach; Joe Williams, junior varsity coach; Austin Welch, volunteer coach.
In other action, the board:
• approved Jan. 10 organizational and regular meeting minutes, and the January 2022 financial reports.
• accepted the amounts and rates determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certify them to the county auditor.
• approved the updated five-year forecast as presented.
• approved the transfer of $3,702.10 from Class of 2021 to Class of 2023.
• accepted donations of $100 from Three Cord for the Archbold Athletic Program and $574.11 from an anonymous donor for the wrestling program
