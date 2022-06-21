HAVILAND — Building and grounds projects and plans for the upcoming school year topped off the agenda at Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
According to Ben Winans, superintendent, the custodial staff and seasonal workers “have gotten a good jump” on several projects in each building. The high school gym has been a focus of some of the work with the removal of bleachers.
As reported by Winans recently in The Crescent-News, the new bleachers were needed because the upkeep and maintenance of the old bleachers had become cost prohibitive. Additionally, replacement parts had gotten increasingly difficult to find.
Winans reported that the new bleachers, as approved by the school board, are now being constructed.
Junior/Senior High Principal Mike Myers announced that two teachers had been named “Teacher of the Year” for 2021-22: Maureen Sorensen and Anne Myers. Sorensen is a 7-12 math intervention specialist and Myers is a 7-8 language arts intervention specialist.
“They both worked tirelessly for all the students they work with each day, frequently sacrificing their personal time outside the school day,” said Myers. “They can be found in the mornings and at lunch working with students who have fallen behind or need extra tutoring and, although many of them struggle, they hold them to a high standard.”
Myers went on to explain that the two continually assess data, write individual educational plans (IEP), give assessments and stay in contact with parents in order to ensure the success of each student.
He also reported about the spring sports teams and their successes.
The girls softball team was a district champion and both girls’ and boys’ track teams qualified eight athletes to the state track meet. At the state meet, Sydnee Sinn won the 400 meter race, and the team made up of Kiara Bahena, Gracie Shepherd, Sydnee Sinn and Rachel Stoller won the 4 X 400 relay.
In other news, the board:
• approved the recommendations of Winans and Myers for the following: Chad Goelzenleuchtner, Kevin Hornish, Brian Yenser and Tyler Showalter for wrestling and Corbin Linder for boys basketball.
• approved continued participation in the federal free and reduced price lunch and breakfast programs for the 2022-23 school year.
• accepted the superintendent’s recommendation to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office to employ a school resource officer.
• approved the renewal of property, liability and auto insurance policy with the Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA) for July 1, 2022-July 1, 2023, at a premium of $73,054.
• commended Dr. Nigel Hogan and the Paulding County Hospital to conduct sports physicals for students.
• approved a one-year, supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year with Jack Baumle, girls’ faculty manager (winter).
• approved one-year, supplemental contracts for Brett Beckman, assistant varsity boys basketball; Ken Speice, eighth grade boys basketball; Mike Priest, assist varsity girls basketball; Kelly Davis, eighth grade girls basketball; Tom McCord, seventh grade girls basketball; Lexi Dunn and Hailey McDaniel, cheerleading; George Clemens, head wrestling; William Lyons, junior high wrestling; and Michelle Daeger, boys faculty manager (winter).
