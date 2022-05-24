BRYAN — A Bryan motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on County Road 9, south of County Road C in Williams County's Center Township, just west of here.
According to a report from the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post which handled the crash, Gary McCarty, 50, Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report noted that McCarty was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on County Road 9 at approximately 10:43 a.m. while a northbound Nissan pickup, driven by Kevin Van Gussel, 68, Kendallville, Ind., attempted to turn left into a private drive in front of McCarty's motorcycle.
The motorcycle struck Van Gussel's truck and as a result, McCarty was killed in the collision. The Highway Patrol reported that McCarty was not wearing a helmet.
Van Gussel was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The Patrol also reported that alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
County Road 9 was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours while the crash scene was investigated and the roadway cleared. The road had been reopened by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Assisting the Highway Patrol at the scene was the Williams County Coroner, Williams County Sheriff's Office, Williams County EMS and Edgerton Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation, and the Highway Patrol reminds motorcyclists to wear a helmet and all motorists to be vigilant during motorcycle season.
