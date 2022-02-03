STRYKER — A sixth-grader from Bryan City Schools has won the Williams County Spelling Bee.
Adam Elzey spelled the winning word, “personnel” to take home the gold. Runner-up was Aaron Cheeseman, a seventh-grader from Stryker Schools. Both of the young men took home a trophy for their accomplishment.
The annual event was held Monday evening at Stryker Local Schools and Jane Myers, Educational Consultant from The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC), served as pronouncer for the event. Myers called out words such as “windbaggery,” “flipperling” and “cowlick.”
A total of 18 students from Bryan City, Edon Northwest, Edgerton, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier, North Central, Stryker, St. Patrick and St. Mary schools competed. All spellers received a medal and certificate of participation.
The list of spellers for the evening included:
Bryan City Schools: Emma Elkins, eighth-grade and Adam Elzey, sixth-grade.
Edon Northwest Schools: Shianne Trausch, seventh-grade and Peyton Robinett, seventh-grade.
Edgerton Schools: Alyvia Yoder, seventh-grade and Logan Samper, seventh grade.
Millcreek-West Unity Schools: Tina Dickinson, fifth-grade and Svannah Thompson, sixth-grade.
Montpelier Schools: Payten Hall, seventh-grade and Rowen Saneholtz, fifth-grade.
North Central Schools: Rachel Sparks, fifth-grade and Carter Eckley, eighth-grade.
St. Mary Catholic School: Aaliyah Spangler, sixth-grade and Morgan Cape, sixth-grade.
St. Patrick Catholic School: John Deitemeyer, fifth-grade and Ansh Sharma, sixth-grade.
Stryker Schools: Aaron Cheeseman, seventh-grade and Brenna Creighton, fifth-grade.
