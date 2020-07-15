PETTISVILLE — An interim superintendent has been hired by the Pettisville Local Board of Education.
Hired was Leipsic resident Ken Boyer, with a one-year contract from Aug. 1-July 31, 2021. Boyer has extensive superintendent experience, serving at North Central, Millcreek-West Unity and Leipsic. Boyer received his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and his master's from the University of Akron.
Boyer was involved in construction of the new high school at North Central, and he served on many statewide BASA educational committees. He served as president of the Ohio Association of Local School Superintendents in 2011-12, a statewide association of smaller school districts.
Boyer will replace Dr. Stephen Switzer, who has served the Pettisville district since 1982. Switzer will retire at the end of the summer.
Switzer also discussed the start of the school year in August. On July 2, Gov. Mike DeWine issued guidelines to return to school in the fall.
"These guidelines have allowed us to plan for a return to school," said Switzer. "In conjunction with the governor’s guidelines, the seven Fulton County school districts, in conjunction with the Fulton County Department of Health, have issued a set of common standards for school resumption. A copy of that document has been distributed to all parents.
"At this point in time, it is our intent to return to in-person classes this fall with added precautions and safety measures," explained Switzer. "We will follow the calendar as adopted with the possibility that some professional development days may be added. These would be days when faculty and staff attends training on various topics and students do not attend school that day or part day. We are in the process of reviewing information provided by a parent survey that we have conducted."
A steering committee to plan for the fall opening of school has been formed that includes principals, treasurer, technology director, superintendent, and two high school and two elementary school representatives. Jason Waldvogel, elementary principal, is chairing the group.
"To prepare for any possible future times when we need to educate remotely, we have expanded our one to one Chromebook program to include grades K-3," he added. "Those units have been ordered. This will complete our K-12 provision of one to one laptop computers for all grades.
"We will revisit the decision when the time comes to replace the laptops for grades K-3 to determine if we wish to continue the practice or scale back to 4-12," Switzer added. "It is assumed that the laptops for the lower grades will remain at school during regular instruction, but that has not been determined. Regardless, each child will have his/her own unit for instruction and will not need to share with others students."
In personnel matters, the board rescinded a contract previously authorized for Tom Lammers for junior high golf for 2020-21; and offered Nate Kester a supplemental contract for junior high golf and paid an amount equal to 60% of the full amount and that Lammers be offered a contract for junior high golf and be paid in an amount equal to 40% of the full amount.
It is recommended that all other base salaries (increments will apply) be continued at 2019-20 levels for all support staff and all other employees.
In other business, the board:
• approve the stipend list for 2020-21.
• employed Tammy Burkholder and JoAnn Cousino as on-bus instructors.
• approved membership in NOVA.
• okayed continuing the family pass program.
• approved the faculty/staff handbook.
• cancelled any type of prom event.
• continued cafeteria prices at the same level as last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.