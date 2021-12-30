On Thursday morning, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a special meeting to engage the services of Deb Guilford as interim superintendent while current Superintendent Tim Bower is on administrative leave.
Immediately prior to the special meeting the board received the resignation of Superintendent Tim Bower.
The board accepted Bower’s resignation, which will be effective Jan. 7, 2022. The board will immediately begin planning its search for a new permanent superintendent and will keep the citizens of Defiance County and the people it serves apprised of that process.
As reported earlier in The Crescent-News, Bower, 43, Delta, "was charged two separate times by Defiance police with theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3 in Defiance Municipal Court."
Bower had been placed on administrative leave with pay on Dec. 22 because of the charges. According to the Jami Cameron, the board's president, the mandatory leave was enforced because the board, "is committed to maintaining the highest level of public trust in our operations. For this reason, due to the financial nature of the allegations made against Mr. Bower, and given the fiduciary responsibilities he holds as the board's superintendent, the Defiance County Board of DD has requested legal counsel conduct an internal review of the board's administrative operations that fall under Mr. Bower's supervision."
Napoleon police then served Bower on Dec. 24 at 12:16 p.m. with a separate fifth-degree felony theft charge for which Bower appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court on Dec. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
A former employee of the board, Guilford was the superintendent of the Williams and Paulding County Boards of DD for many years. We are grateful to her for agreeing to help us manage the day-to-day operations of the board on such short notice and are confident she will ensure the organization continues to provide the high level of services that our families have come to expect until the current matter is resolved.
