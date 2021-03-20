Book donation

Students in Sarah Cavin’s and Deb Wagner’s preschool classes at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance pose with the book, “Leo the Late Bloomer.” The books were donated in memory of former Central Local School District educators, Gerald and Carolynne Foust.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

The preschool classes of Sarah Cavin and Deb Wagner of St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, recently received a donation of books for their students.

The donation was from Courtney Hodacs who donated the books in memory of her parents Gerald and Carolynne Foust. The Fousts, who enjoyed sharing books, were former elementary teachers in the Central Local School District.

The book preschoolers at St. John’s received was “Leo the Late Bloomer.” Hodacs, and her brother, Curt Foust, have a goal of distributing books to little free libraries in each state, as well as making book donations to schools they, and their parents, have a connection.

