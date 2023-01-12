NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education took action Wednesday evening to place a pair of new tax proposals on the May 2 ballot — one for construction/operating and the other for library operations.
District voters will be asked to consider a bond issue of 3.1 mills and a 4.5-mill property tax levy — combined into a single ballot issue — for the purpose of funding new construction and operating expenses.
The bond issue, if approved, would support the $21.5 million expansion of existing facilities plus the construction of a new multi-purpose, state-of-the-art facility. The facility would be used for agricultural education, career technology, athletic use, recreational use for the community as well as the school and a new space for a mentoring program in the planning.
The monies would also be used to upgrade the pool, auditorium and weight room.
For operating costs, the levy on property tax would raise an estimated $1,851,908 per year, if approved.
The ballot language indicates that the bonds will be paid over a maximum of 37 years. The levy, on the other hand, will be taxed over five years with a renewal option thereafter.
For a property of $100,000 value the 3.1-mill bond issue would mean an additional $108.50 annually in taxes for property owners while the 4.5-mill levy would mean an annual tax of $157.50 for the five years on a $100,000 property.
District Treasurer Mike Bostelman said that there is a possibility that taxes will actually be reduced soon in the district on existing millage.
“What the public will be voting on is before you tonight,” said Bostelman. “The tax budget we passed tonight goes to the county auditor, they review everything, look at our needs and then we will meet with them to discuss our millage on our existing bond. We are anticipating that to be rolled back next year. If this passes, next year will coincide with reduction of our existing bonds. ... it would be lower than what’s listed on the ballot, but this is what we have to put forth to the voters because this is new stuff we’re asking for. ... It should be a lower cost to the taxpayers than what is being shown.”
In an unrelated matter, the board also passed a resolution for the Napoleon Public Library, which falls under the jurisdiction of the board.
Voters will be asked in May to consider a 0.5-mill continuing levy for current expenses of the library, with an expected revenue of $205,804.81 during the first collection.
If approved, the library levy would cost $17.50 more in property taxes for a residence valued at $100,000.
Both of the new taxes discussed Wednesday would, if passed, commence in 2023 and become due on 2024 property taxes.
With passage of the two matters Wednesday, the board directed Bostelman to send the resolutions, along with the certificates from the county auditor, to the Henry County Board of Elections for inclusion on the May ballot.
In other news, the board:
• elected Ryan Crandall as the new board president and Mike Wesche as the vice president of the board.
• accepted donations of $1,500 from Meyer Badenhop Insurance to the Napoleon High School athletic department for Henry County Classic sponsorship, four yearbooks (“The Buckeye” editions 1916, 1922, 1940 and 1942) from Roger Rex to Napoleon Jr./Sr. High School.
• approved substitute teaching positions for secretary Vickie Digby, effective Dec. 20 and cafeteria secretary Ashley Kryder, effective Jan. 4.
• approved the junior/senior high curriculum guide for 2022-23 as presented.
• approved the 2023-24 academic calendar as presented.
• approved supplemental contracts and coaches for 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
• approved FMLA leave for Chelsea Mouch for 12 weeks beginning today.
