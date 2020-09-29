LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Board of Education announced a bond-refinancing that will save taxpayers of the district millions of dollars, discussed the district’s solar array and shared information about receiving grant money and federal funding during its meeting Monday evening.
Due to favorable conditions in the market, the district was able to refinance bonds that were issued in 2014 for the building of the new K-12 facility.
“We were able to capitalize on the current low interest rates and save our taxpayers a little over $3.1 million,” said superintendent Richie Peters. “This is not new money to the district as far as revenue, it is a direct savings to district taxpayers on their property taxes over the next 28 years. For example, the owner of a $100,000 home will see an annual savings of $20.65 per year. It’s one way the board is being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
It also was announced the district solar array, which encompasses two acres of land on school property, went online Sept. 17. The array will provide up to 68% of the energy needed for the district.
“The array is fully functional, and is projected to save us hundreds of thousands of dollars in energy savings over the course of the next 30 years,” said Peters.
Peters also gave the board an update on enrollment, sharing the district has 38 less students this year than last year. On the plus side, there are 117 more students who open enroll to Liberty Center Local Schools than open enroll out, and of the 72 kindergarten students this year, none opted to open enroll out.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Jenell Buenger shared the district received $4,500 in grant money through the Ohio Broadband Connectivity Grant. That money will allow the district to help families who may not have access to the internet, to get connectivity, especially if the entire district were to move entirely to remote learning due to a school shutdown.
In addition, the district received $25,164.49 in CARES Act money that will be used for personal protection equipment and support of online learning. The district is expected to receive an additional $54,000 in Student Wellness and Success funding to be used for student services.
Permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2021 of $18,959,532.29 also were approved by the board.
In other business, the board:
• voted for a memorandum of understanding with Hillary McBride, a paraprofessional and OAPSE Local 414 member, on a one-year limited teaching contract to be the teacher of record for the online education option. Upon completion of the contract, she will return to her paraprofessional position, retaining her seniority in OAPSE.
• okayed retroactively offering McBride a one-year limited teaching contract effective Sept. 21 through the end of 2020-21; and retroactively offered McBride a limited contract as a crossing guard, effective Sept. 21 through the end of 2020-21 at a rate of $25 per student day.
• declared transportation impractical for a parochial student who will attend the Northwest Ohio Classical Academy and offer student payment in lieu of transportation at the Ohio Department of Education rate.
• approved the student activity budget for the archery club for $7,500 for 2020-21.
• okayed Jessie Daniel Musinski as a graduate of the district, effective Sept. 28.
• voted for the emergency operations plans for the district, elementary, middle and high schools.
• retroactively approved membership in the Hospital Purchasing Service at a cost of $992.78 for Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2021.
• okayed advancing Betsy Rees, classroom teacher, to the masters +15 column on the salary schedule, effective at the beginning of 2020-21; and advancing Ashley Chapa, intervention specialist, to the masters +30 column, retroactively to the start of 2020-21.
• retroactively offered Laura Myers a one-year probationary contract as a bus drive, effective Sept. 4, 2020-Sept. 3, 2021.
• voted for the NwOESC substitute lists for teachers and paraprofessionals for 2020-21.
• approved Hayley Babcock as the district’s on-board instructor for 2020-21; Ashley Chapa, intervention specialist, as a home-bound tutor for a middle school student for a maximum of five hours per week for 2020-21; Robin Davis as a lunchroom substitute for 2020-21.
• accepted the following donations: 360 student masks from The Gerken Companies; handmade masks for students and staff from an anonymous donor; $200 from Napoleon Physical Therapy to the Football Moms for team meals; $500 from UAW Local 86 from its golf tournament proceeds for less-fortunate students; 1,100 face masks from the state of Ohio; $831.64 from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters for two smart TVs for the concession building; and $35,000 from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters for the new restroom/concession building.
