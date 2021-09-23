NAPOLEON — A bond refunding presentation was presented to the Napoleon Area Board of Education Wednesday evening. A brief COVID-19 update was also heard by the board from superintendent Erik Belcher.
In addition, the board discussed a possible project that would include lighting, HVAC and roof updates, and heard from Belcher about his recent meeting with the Cultural Center of Henry County, (see related story, Page A3).
Michael Burns with Robert W. Baird & Co., was in attendance to present a bond refunding presentation. Burns shared that if the Biden Administration infrastructure bill is passed into law, it will allow the district to refinance some bonds issued in 2012 that were for the purpose of constructing, adding to and renovating school facilities.
Burns explained the district did a bond refunding of $16,900,000 of the $30,800,000 bonds issued in March of 2020, however the remaining $13,900,000 are still outstanding and can’t be refunded until March of 2022. However, that could change if the infrastructure bill is passed.
The board passed a bond resolution that will allow Treasurer Michael Bostelman to move forward with bond refinancing if the infrastructure bill passes. Bostelman shared the bond refinancing would save district taxpayers money on their taxes following the refunding.
Belcher shared with the board a brief update on COVID-19, telling the board that there has been improvement at Napoleon Area City Schools this week.
“Ben Vocke has been tracking our attendance concerning COVID, and we’re seeing some of our lowest numbers of quarantine this school this week,” said Belcher. “This week we’ve been running about 1.3%, or about 24 students. That’s down from 2.3% from last week.”
The superintendent shared he was contacted by the City of Napoleon concerning its application for a Safe Routes to School Grant. The city has asked the district to do a nine-foot easement on its property near Bales Road.
“We’ll work with the city on this, it’s nothing official, it’s something they would like us to do to help us get that grant money,” said Belcher.
In other business, the board:
• approved the transfer of Sandy Long, cashier, to bus driver, effective Sept. 1; and awarded Sandy Long the 1/2 hour assistant cook position at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Sept. 16.
• OK’d the following employments for 2021-22: Angela Behnfeldt, cashier at Napoleon Elementary; Amy Dietrich, one-hour breakfast cashier at Napoleon Junior/Senior High; and Jennifer Moehrman, aide.
• voted for the transfer of Garrett Dempsey, assistant custodian, to building custodian, Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Sept. 17.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Kathleen Pedraza, building custodian at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Sept. 7. Pedraza served the district for 22 years; and Jadyn Fenstermaker, junior high cheerleading coach, effective Sept. 8.
• amended the retirement/resignation date for Kathleen Strange to June 30, 2021.
• approved the following athletic coaches for 2021-22: Terri Haase, ticket manager; Michael Retcher, winter athletic supervisor; Alison Thomas, spring athletic supervisor; Matt Hardy (50%) and Todd Geahlen (50%), varsity baseball assistants; Karl Yunker, junior high wresting; and Kelli Good (50%) and Kim Bingham (50%), junior high cheerleading advisors (football season only).
• OK’d the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Angiala Franz, assistant high school vocal director; and William Schneider, middle school vocal director.
• voted for early graduation for the following students: Kenisha Brown, Isabelle Cohara, Kaetlyn Rohleder and Madisyn Schnitkey.
• approved the following substitutes for 2021-22: William Schneider, teacher; Cynthia Bolich, cafeteria; Bonnie Bost, cafeteria; Kelljo Chaffee cafeteria, secretary; and Dawn Wolf, aide.
• OK’d the statement of purpose for the Napoleon Cheer Parents, and its new officers.
• voted for an amendment to the services agreement with Henry County Hospital to adjust the LPN schedule and cost.
• ratified the following contracts: with Hallrich Inc. (Pizza Hut) in the amount of $7,000; a memorandum of understanding with Bowling Green State University for College Credit Plus; OHSAA tournament site agreements for volleyball, boys and girls soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball; mobile DJ contract with Vibration Craze/Moving All Generations for Napoleon Homecoming.
• approved updated service agreements with the NwOESC for occupational and physical therapy services, psychologist services and speech therapy services for St. Augustine Catholic School, St. John Lutheran School and St. Paul Lutheran School.
• OK’d the repayment of an advance from the general fund to St. Augustine Catholic School in the amount of $1,000.
• voted for permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
