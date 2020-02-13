Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly cloudy this afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.