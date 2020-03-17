AYERSVILLE — What the district is doing in wake of the three-week school closure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) was the main topic of discussion during the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening (see related story, Page A1).
In addition, the board discussed refinancing more than $9.5 million in bonds, and superintendent Don Diglia thanked the levy committee for their work in providing information to the public ahead of the vote scheduled for today.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to try and delay the primary election until June 2, however, a Franklin County judge denied the request.
CFO/Treasurer Abby Sharp shared the district is hoping to save approximately $800,000 or more in interest by refinancing $9,655,000 of the $13,661,197.85 in bonds issued for the 2015 school facilities construction project. Due to interest rates dropping the past few weeks, the district is looking to take advantage of the drop, which would bring direct saving to its taxpayers.
“These are crazy times right now, as we all now, and we’re at a historical point as far as interest rates,” said Sharp. “I was called last month about doing an advance refunding, which is basically a refinancing of the bonds for the new building. At that time, I was told it could save our taxpayers approximately $800,000 if we could lock in right now. Since that time, interest rates have gone down even more, and the savings could be even higher.”
“After getting everything updated, the plan is to refinance the bonds by April 21, so we’re hoping the rates will stay low,” added Sharp. “If the rates go up by then and it doesn’t make sense, we can shelve it and not do it. What we want our taxpayers to know is that the savings don’t come back to the district, they come back directly to them, and they would see a break in their taxes from the refinancing starting in January of 2021.”
The board approved the measure to refinance the bonds.
In his report, Diglia shared his appreciation to the levy committee, which has been working to get information out to the public about the district’s 0.75%, two-year income tax levy that will be voted on today.
“I cannot put into words how grateful I am to the staff and levy committee on everything they have done to assist in promoting tomorrows levy attempt,” said Diglia. “For two-and-a-half months they have been trying to get information out to the community on how important this levy is to us.
“The staff has provided information tables at school activities, presented and participated in levy information events, went door-to-door, and made phone calls,” continued Diglia. “We are making over $350,000 in cuts and reductions that will stay in place even when the levy passes. Failure of this levy will have devastating results on the opportunities for our students and the operation of the Ayersville School District in general.”
In other business, the board:
• authorized the treasurer to switch from GAAP financial reporting to cash basis financial reporting starting with the 2019-20 financial statements.
• approved an agreement with NwOESC to provide agreed-upon services in the amount of $241,723 from July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
• okayed the list of certified substitutes, and the list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NwOESC.
• voted for Dennis Potts as online summer tutor at the rate of $15 per hours.
• approved Chad Brown as a category I substitute for 2019-20; and Steve Brown as a classified substitute and as a substitute bus driver for 2019-20.
• okayed recommended NEOLA policy updates previously reviewed by the board policy committee.
• voted for the following student trips: an overnight trip for the National Robotic Competition in Marion, April 2-4; second-grade field trip to Science Central in Fort Wayne, May 13; kindergarten field trip to the Fort Wayne Zoo, May 14; and an overnight trip for the active high school art club members to Queen City Clay in Cincinnati, May 7-8.
• accepted the following donations: $1,495 from the One Step at a Time Grant from United Way of Defiance County to purchase Ripple Effect DVD and provide teen mental health first-aid training; $150 from Dylan and Debra Potter to the FFA program; $250 from Johns Manville Stars Committee to be used toward high school special education; a flute and clarinet from an anonymous donor to the band with a value of $200 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.