NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education approved a busy agenda, and recognized an outgoing board member on Wednesday evening (see related story, Page A3).
Approved by the board were the refinancing of a portion of bonds issued in 2012 for the OFCC project. In addition, the board approved the issuance of $700,000 in bonds, which also is connected with the issuance of bonds in 2012, and continuing disclosure requirements stemming from new state policy.
According to treasurer Michael Bostelman, the refinancing of $16.2 million of callable bonds will save the district an estimated $2.9 million in cash-flow savings over the course of the bonds, which is a present net value of about $1.5 million. Bostelman is hopeful this will take place as early as February.
Meanwhile, he explained the second bond issuance, for $700,000, is the amount that was not issued, but was voted on in 2012. The original amount of the bonds that were to be issued at that time was $31,500,000, but because of low interest rates, only $30,800,000 in bonds were issued. Now the district is looking to issue the remaining $700,000 to help cover traffic and parking issues near both school campuses.
“What we are doing is using the refinancing to save the district money over the life of the bonds, and issuing the rest of the bonds from the 2012 project,” said Bostelman. “The main goal is to use that money for the contract we signed with the city of Napoleon to improve the traffic and parking issues on Clairmont Avenue,” said Bostelman. “In essence, the refinancing, and issuance of the new bonds are all tied into the same refunding.
“What we will also do is utilize $300,000 from our debt service fund to buy down some of the debt, which saves money for the taxpayers,” added Bostelman.
Recognized by the board was outgoing board member Frank Cashman, who did not seek re-election. He was given a plaque in recognition of his six years of service from board president Ty Otto. Taking his place in January will be Erika Damman, who was elected in November, and in attendance on Wednesday.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity the community gave me to serve these past six years,” said Cashman. “I’m at a point in my journey where I need to focus on other goals, which is why I chose not to seek re-election. Serving the district has been incredibly rewarding and enriching ... I commend my fellow board members, our teachers, administrators, classified staff, our coaches, and most important of all, our students. Thank you, and God bless.”
In their reports, Napoleon Elementary 3-6 principal Adam Niese, and PK-2 principal Matt Dietrich, shared that 64% of third-grade students reached promotion rate in the English/language arts fall assessment. According to the principals, there are 11 students not at promotion, with spring testing to go.
In other business, the board:
• okayed the 2020 organization meeting for Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., followed by the regular January meeting. Current president Ty Otto was elected pro-tem of the meeting.
• approved FMLA leave for Kristin Hartford to begin approximately April 16 for up to 12 weeks.
• okayed the transfer of Terry Weber to assistant custodian at Napoleon Elementary, effective Jan. 2.
• voted to employ Amy Cobb as assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary, effective Nov. 22; and Sue Hermiller as assistant cook (includes up to 1.5 hours for cashier position of needed) at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School, effective Dec. 4.
• awarded the bus driver position for bus number 27 and Four County shuttle to Jennifer Fitzenreiter, effective, Dec. 9, and accepted her resignation as probationary assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary, effective Dec. 9; the bus driver position for bus number 32 to Peggy Snyder, effective Dec. 12.
• approved Sam Wesche (33%) as a varsity swim coach, Kimberly Bingham (prorated) and Kelli Good (prorated) as junior high cheerleading advisors; and Michael Retcher as swim meet manager for 2019-20; and Corey Kreinbrink (50%) as fall athletic supervisor for 2020-21.
• approved several volunteer coaches, several lifeguards for school and tournament/game help and several others for game/tournament help for 2019-20.
• okayed Makena Dietrich as a custodial substitute, effective Dec. 1.
• voted to recognize the Napoleon Drone Racing Club and the Napoleon United eSports Club as club sports and allow the clubs to use the Napoleon High School logo and name for competition, at no cost to the district.
• approved Aaron Walston as the volunteer club advisor for the Napoleon Drone Racing Club
• okayed the 2020 kindergarten clinic that will be held April 22-24 at Napoleon Church of the Nazarene.
• voted for the statements of purpose for several student activity groups and new officers as presented.
• approved Elisa Harmon for a seven-year term on the library board, starting in 2020.
• ratified the following contracts: PEERS Foundation and General Motors Corporate Giving to bring a distracted driver simulator to Napoleon High School; Davis & Newcomber Elevator Company for elevator maintenance at a cost of $350; and Bowling Green State University to conduct a distance internship program in nutrition and dietetics field experience; and Final Forms, at a cost not to exceed $10,100 for the first year, for online academic and athletic forms for the district.
• accepted the following donations: a book in memory of Sue Meyer from John and Mary Ann Wade, their children and families to the Napoleon Elementary library; and $50 from the McClure American Legion to the Napoleon Elementary kindergarten class.
