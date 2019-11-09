COLUMBUS — A Defiance County school board member will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award on Sunday.
Michael A. Boff, who is in his 19th year on the Northeastern Local Board of Education, will be recognized as a 2019 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday during the OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show in Columbus. OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis will introduce the All-Ohio School Board members on the first day of the 64th annual conference, a three-day event attended by more than 9,000 Ohio public school board members, administrators and other education stakeholders.
Each year, OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five regions — central, northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest — to the All-Ohio School Board. The award recognizes outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state. All-Ohio School Board candidates are nominated by their respective school boards. The OSBA regional committees then select the five winners.
Boff, who has been elected four times to the Northeastern Local Board of Education, represents OSBA’s northwest region.
“Words that best describe Mr. Boff are: hard-working, organized, honest, caring, professional and extremely knowledgeable,” his colleagues wrote in nominating him. “A man of true integrity.”
Boff chaired two successful Northeastern Local Schools’ facilities campaigns to build a new elementary school and high school. He also facilitated fundraising to build a new athletic fieldhouse and renovate the football stadium and track.
Boff is also active in the community. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary, Ohio AMVETS Post 1991 and St. John Catholic Church. He has worked for the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District for nearly 40 years.
