Kayla Boettger
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Landon and Carrie Boettger, Archbold
Activities and awards: OHSVCA Academic Award, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Award, student council service awards, National Honor Society president, student council president, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, volleyball, basketball, Revelation Rock youth group, American Red Cross blood drive, Special Olympics homecoming, Sunday school teacher
Post-high school plans: Kayla will study secondary education at Defiance College with a full-tuition Presidential Scholarship and Franklin B. Walter Scholarship.
Elijah Zimmerman
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Mike and Deb Zimmerman, Archbold
Activities and awards: perfect attendance 2018-19, Alpha Role, National Honor Society, football, soccer, basketball, track, FCA, community meals, youth group, mission trip and awards in global studies, algebra 2, U.S. studies, honors English 10, pre-calculus
Post-high school plans: Elijah will study mathematics at Bluffton University with an Academic Excellence Scholarship.
