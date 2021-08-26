NAPOLEON — Representatives from Garmann Miller Architects revealed a 3D rendering for a new athletic/academic addition to Napoleon Junior/Senior High School called the Wildcat Activity Center during the Napoleon Area Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
Matt Hibner, Garmann Miller board member and architect, and Brian Wolf, a project manager for the firm, revealed the floor plans and 3D rendering for a two-story, 82,000-square-foot addition that would house athletic/academic spaces.
The floor plans, which were revealed to the board via a Zoom meeting in April, and the 3D rendering presented in person Wednesday, were compiled to address specific needs of the district following visioning meetings in January with school/community members. In January, Hibner and Wolf met with individuals from the community who represented business/curriculum, athletic/boosters and community/family interests.
Hibner shared a video, featuring the site plan, floor plan, and a 3D rendering, which showed the addition to Napoleon Junior/Senior High School.
"Just to give you a little past history, in April at the board meeting we presented a site plan, which shows the addition to the existing high school," began Hibner. "To the west of the building is where we're looking to add this facility."
Hibner shared the floor plan, in which he pointed out the main entrance and an atrium, which would lead to existing spaces in the building, such as the natatorium and gymnasium (Grand Canyon). The addition would include a space for a three-court gymnasium with a three-lane walking track around the courts, a turf area that would serve football and soccer, as well as having netting for batting cages for baseball and softball.
Connected to that space between the new gyms and the natatorium would be locker rooms, storage spaces, coaches offices, changing rooms and a wrestling room that could double as a staging area for the natatorium.
Across the atrium, there would be a community room/virtual reality lab, and a weightroom/training room facility. A hallway from those spaces would run north to end of the building, where new vo-ag classrooms, an office, storage room, metal shop and wood shop would be located at the west end of the building. The metal and wood shops would include garage doors to move materials in and out more easily.
East of the hallway, or just west of the existing building by the junior high gymnasium, new locker rooms, coaches offices/changing rooms, restrooms and a new concession stand would be included. The existing locker rooms near the junior high gym would be converted into referee changing rooms.
Moving to the second floor, Hibner shared stairs and elevators would lead to a new seating area above the natatorium that would seat approximately 400-500 people. A storage room and pair of mechanical rooms would complete work on the second floor. In addition, there would be a little storage.
From there, Hibner presented the 3D rendering, so the board members could get a much more detailed look at exterior and interior spaces. Included in the 3D rendering were trophy cases, graphics featuring "Napoleon," "Wildcats," and other banners in the spaces that could be incorporated into the design.
"For the past few months our team has been focused on creating exterior and interior animation so that we could show you how the building could look," said Hibner. "Overall we're looking at approximately 82,000 square feet of new facility, it is a large facility, but I think we've included almost everything you were after from your visioning sessions in January."
After watching the video again, the board members asked a few questions about the different spaces, how close the addition would be to Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium and if anything would have to taken away from the current footprint of space outside the junior/senior high school.
After answering their questions, Hibner, along with superintendent Erik Belcher, shared what happens next.
"The next step is coming up with an opinion of probable cost from what you just watched," said Hibner. "We'll get to work anticipating market conditions, we'd like to reach out to local contractors to get their feedback, find out about material times, delays and so forth. Once we do that, we would come up with an opinion of probable cost to bring back to you.
"That concludes our Phase I and Phase II steps in the process, if you plan to have any more community meanings or anything like that, we'd be happy to help facilitate or help with that in any way we can," added Hibner, who expects to have the opinion of probable cost to the board by its next meeting.
Said Belcher: "After we get the opinion of probable cost, we'll share that with the public, and at that point, we'll see how we'd like to proceed from there. Is it something we can do, is there something we need to adjust, those are questions we'll need to ask after we get that number."
