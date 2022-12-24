The Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) met in regular session on Tuesday in order to finish out the year and prepare for the new.
The Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) met in regular session on Tuesday in order to finish out the year and prepare for the new.
Superintendent Heidi Hull reported that the state board had voted for a 6.5% increase for direct support professionals in order to aid in the provider shortage.
Hull said that the increase was part of a statewide initiative that had been passed by both the Ohio House and Senate.
Once signed by Gov. Mike DeWine the DCBDD will pay the 6.5% directly to direct support.
In his report of the Early Intervention (EI) program, Dennis Myers said that the occupational therapist, Katie Freese, had completed her autism diagnosis observation schedule (ADOS) training.
“The ADOS is an evaluation used to determine if a child possibly has autism,” Myers stated. “There are two parts that must be completed before making an autism diagnosis. Members of the EI team complete the ADOS-2 and then forward their report to a medical partner who completes the medication portion of the testing. The medical partner synthesizes the information from both reports to determine if the child has autism.”
Myers also reported that the DCBDD had been chosen for pivotal response training (PRT). He said that the training is sometimes called “ABA light” because it involves autism behavioral analysis. The training will take place after the first of the year.
In other news, the board:
• approved employment contracts for Teri Mitchell, operation manager; Bernie Herr, facilities and transportation manager; and Karrah Rath, director of business operations.
• approved shared services contract with Williams County Board of DD for director of intervention services, Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
• approved vendor agreement with Kaitlyn’s Cottage, Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
• heard report from Travis Hammer that Good Samaritan School currently has enrolled 68 students — 32 in pre-school, and 36 school-age children.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.