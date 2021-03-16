SHERWOOD — Bids for work on interior/exterior projects at Fairview Middle/High School, were approved by the Central Local of Education Monday evening.
In addition, make-up dates, and an upcoming renewal levy were discussed, and a group of parents were in attendance to address the board (see related story, Page A?).
The board, along with superintendent Steve Arnold and CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples, have been working toward getting to this point concerning the projects for more than a year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on moving forward until the district had a better sense of its financial situation.
The projects will be paid for with permanent improvement levy funds approved by district voters.
“This is potentially a historic day as we move forward with the permanent improvement projects,” said Arnold.
On Monday, the board approved a resolution to award Mel Lanzer Company of Napoleon, the bid for renovations to the following interior spaces: middle school/high school restrooms; sixth-grade science, eighth-grade general science, physical science and life science rooms; and the band and chorus rooms.
The base bid for the project is $954,900, with an alternative one bid of $36,000 for classroom furnishing, and an alternative two bid of $5,990 for painting prep, bringing the total bid to $997,690. That is approximately $500,000 under the estimated bid of $1.5 million.
Concerning the exterior projects, the board approved a resolution to award the new parking lot exterior projects to Vernon Nagel, Inc. of Napoleon, at a cost of $842,450, which is slightly higher than the estimated $770,000. However, the lowest responsible bidder (Vernon Nagel, Inc.), was within 10% of the estimate, which allows for the district to accept the bid.
In addition, the board approved a resolution to award the bus garage and associated site exterior project to Miller Contracting Group of Ottoville, at a cost of $631,145, which is under the estimated of $938,000.
“Between the interior projects, and the bus garage/associated site project, we are several hundreds of thousands of dollars under our estimates,” said Arnold. “That allows us to be just a little over on the parking lot projects. We’re very excited with those savings.”
Arnold went on to explain there are four other pieces of work associated with the projects that were not part of the bid packages approved on Monday. Those projects will be handled by the district, or by other contractors. That work includes: internet to the bus garage; removal of dirt from the bus garage site; installation of Clever Touch educational white boards; and asbestos removal in the spaces of the interior projects.
Internet to the bus garage and removal of dirt is expected to come in at an estimated cost of $50,000, with installation of the Clever Touch white boards and asbestos removal expected to be an estimated $50,000 or less.
“All together, we’re looking at a cost of somewhere between $2.55-$2.6 million to do all the projects,” said Arnold. “With a total estimate of $3.2-$3.25 million, we’re feeling really good about that.”
The superintendent went on share asbestos removal for the interior projects may need to begin before the current school year comes to a close, in order for the projects to be completed in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
If that is the case, that work could potentially begin May 17, meaning students at Fairview Middle/High School would have to go to remote learning for the last two weeks of school. Arnold explained the board and administration is tentatively making plans to do so, if needed.
“It’s not something we want to do, but if it is going to allow us positively affect generations of students for years to come, it may be the best option,” said Arnold. “We would, however, be able to maintain in-person learning at Fairview Elementary with no issues.”
The rest of the work on the interior/exterior projects is expected to begin June 1, with an expected completion date of Aug. 24. The 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.