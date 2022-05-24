Eighteen-year-old Sydney Becher is set to be the first graduate of Ayersville High School to walk off the stage with a STEM honors diploma.
Becher had been working toward her dreams in the STEM field for as long as she can remember.
“I kind of was always interested in science and math,” she told The Crescent-News.
However, it wasn’t until eighth grade, when she attended a STEM camp for girls at Bowling Green University, that she knew this was definitely the path for her.
Thanks to that camp, Tech Trek, Becher set off to prepare herself for the arduous, academic world of chemical engineering.
STEM fields are well-known as being male-dominated, and Becher confessed that she went into it knowing that.
“Honestly that’s what really motivated me,” she laughed lightheartedly.
Motivation drove her to get a head start on her college course as soon as she could. In her junior year alone, she obtained two associate degrees from Owens Community College.
Her senior year was not spent at Ayersville High School at all. Through Ohio’s College Credit Plus program, Becher was able to earn college and high school credits at the same time and attended the University of Toledo. Through this special program, she attended classes at no cost to her.
At Toledo, she took college-level chemistry courses, participated in labs, and also dabbled in sign language.
All of these things helped her meet the requirements needed for the STEM honors diploma, but there is one more thing Becher did along with all of this academic coursework.
According to the Ohio Department of Education, to be awarded with a STEM honors diploma, one must also complete a field experience and document that experience in a portfolio.
For this, Becher worked at the Archbold Water Department once or twice a week and performed a multitude of tests on various water samples.
When asked what the biggest challenge she had to face while going down this path, Becher admitted, “The balance of being able to do this and have a social life.”
Unable to see her friends during class or lunch every day like others, Becher made an effort to attend her school’s sporting events. She also played on the tennis team.
Juggling college courses, sports and even helping out at her family’s putt-putt business in Defiance, Becher considers herself well rehearsed in time management.
“I’ve always been pretty organized, like writing stuff in planners to make sure I get stuff done,” she shared.
She also knew she always had her parents to fall back on if times got tough. They are her biggest supporters.
It was actually Becher’s father who helped her figure out how to start her early college track.
The family had previous experience with Becher’s older sister, who graduated with a STEM honors diploma at Archbold. At just 21 years old, she is about to receive her PhD this fall.
As with a lot of younger siblings, Becher confessed that her older sister influenced her high school career a bit. Seeing her taking a bunch of college classes made Becher want to try it out as well.
For other girls looking to follow down the paths of the Becher sisters, Sydney encouraged them to work through the nerves of joining a competitive field, and use that as motivation to work hard and achieve what they want.
Becher will be graduating from Ayersville High School on May 29, where she will be giving a speech as valedictorian of her class.
She has been accepted into Ohio State University and will attend starting this fall.
Becher hopes to someday become a professor at a large university, where she will teach others chemical engineering and the joy of using science to create.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.