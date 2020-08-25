The first day of school, the Defiance Virtual Learning Academy and athletics were topics of discussion by the Defiance City Board of Education Monday.
The board also adopted a lease agreement with the city of Defiance concerning the 1918 building in downtown Defiance (see related story, Page A3).
Superintendent Bob Morton spoke to the board about the first day of school on Monday, in which students in grades second, third, sixth and ninth were in attendance, as well as students attending the Defiance Virtual Learning Academy (DVLA).
“The first day of school overall went very well,” began Morton. “I had the opportunity to come out to the middle/high school when our sixth- and ninth-graders were coming in, and they were excited. Every student walking in had their mask on, and today they were able to go through safety protocols and procedures.
“I went to the elementary when the second- and third-graders were coming in and I saw the same thing,” said Morton. “I really want to thank our families and students for their compliance to safety, and our staff for executing our plan. We ask our families to be patient, especially when picking up and dropping off students.”
Today, students in grades first, fourth, seventh and 10th will be in attendance; students in grades KinderStart, fifth, eighth and 11th will be in attendance Wednesday; and students 12th grades, as well as grades 3-8 will be in attendance Thursday.
All students in KinderStart-12 will be in attendance on Friday, with no students scheduled to be in attendance Monday for a staff workday to re-evaluate safety and cleaning procedures.
Following discussion at the Aug. 12 meeting about the DVLA (online schooling for families who chose to have their students start the school year remotely), Morton shared that a total of 479 students (nearly 20%) opted for the virtual school option. In addition, support for the DVLA is expected to be set up in a Facebook group.
“Our virtual learning academy is underway, and as of 2 p.m. today, there are 479 virtual students,” said Morton. “Our original sign-up was 501, after the verification process, and after people on the waiting list were contacted, we are at this number. Today we had some families opt for in-person learning.
“We had a few glitches today, but overall it went well,” added Morton. “There were phone calls and emails, but we’re happy to be able to offer this option. We’re looking at creating a support network for families, I had a mom inquire about that who is willing to start a Facebook page. Supporting it would be in our best interest.”
Athletic director Jerry Buti was in attendance to share an athletics COVID-19 procedures handout, to discuss seating capacity at Fred J. Brown Stadium and inside the Defiance High School gym, and who is allowed to attend athletic events.
Buti explained mandates from the state allow parents of participants (including band members and cheerleaders) to attend, and if capacity allows, loved ones of participants.
Seating capacity on the home side at Fred J. Brown Stadium is 525, and 225 on the visitors’ side, however, the Western Buckeye League limits visitors to 160 seats.
Inside the DHS gym, seating capacity for the home side is 168 and 113 for visitors. The first row of team seating is closed, except for team seating. In addition, every other row is closed to maintain social distancing.
“The state says parents are allowed to attend, as well as loved ones,” said Buti. “To me that means grandparents, stepparents and siblings. The way we’re going to do it, we’re going to give two tickets to everyone on the football team, cheerleaders and band, which brings us in the neighborhood of 400 people.
“So those extra 125 tickets will be given out through the coaches to try and get the other loved ones in,” added Buti. “Inside the gym, it works the same with each participant getting two tickets for their parents, and the rest handed out by the coaches for the loved ones of the players.”
Said Morton: “This is all about kids being able to participate in interscholastic athletics, it’s about their parents being able to watch, and it’s the best we have to offer under the circumstances in compliance to the public health order to having a mask on.
“If you’re going to come to our facility, you will be asked to follow the rules (wear a mask), and if you can’t do it, we’re going to ask you not to come,” added Morton.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher updated the board on the $16,030,000 bond refunding on the 2014 bonds issued to construct Defiance Middle School/High School. Swisher shared the refunding will save taxpayers of the district nearly $4 million, which reduces their taxes paid to the district.
Information about the bond refunding was published in the Aug. 20 edition of The Crescent-News.
In other business, the board:
• approved the federal procurement plan amendment, used whenever the district purchases anything with federal funds.
• okayed a then and now purchase order to Works International for $4,732.
• voted for maternity leave for Cassandra Brown from approximately Aug. 20-Oct. 5.
• approved the following employments for 2020-21: Machetta Porter, Kelly Smith and Zoe Smith, substitute teachers; John Beecher, bus driver for four hours per day; Donald Delarber as a substitute bus driver; and Lorena Martinez as a substitute secretary.
• okayed the resignation of Robert Hegler as a bus driver, effective Aug. 12.
• voted for the bus routes for 2020-21 and authorized Morton to adjust the routes as necessary.
• accepted the following donations: $52.11 from Kroger Round Up Rewards to the girls soccer program; $81 from BSN Sports to Defiance High School; and $250 from Jim Hench to the athletic department.
