LIBERTY CENTER — Back-to-school protocols and an update on projects were presented to the Liberty Center Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Richie Peters discussed the back-to-school plan, which has been sent to all parents/guardians in the district. Peters explained with school starting Tuesday (today), the building should be filled with excitement.
“We have sent out our restart plan, as far as COVID is concerned, and at this point we are not requiring masks, but we are recommending them,” said Peters. “The same goes for vaccinations, we are not requiring them, but are recommending them. As we get started, we’ll be in constant communication with the health department to assess any situation, but as of right now, we’re not mandating masks, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Prior to the meeting, Peters and the members of the board took a tour of the K-12 building, of Rex Lingruen Stadium and the locker room facilities to see updates there, and the district office building, which houses the 1995 competition gymnasium.
In his report, Peters shared the first event at the renovated stadium took place Saturday when the Tigers hosted Tinora in a junior varsity football contest.
“The (new) bleachers were finished literally minutes before kickoff, so we were able to utilize both the home and visitor bleachers,” said Peters. “The fencing around the stadium is almost complete, and we’re at the point that we’re fairly confident that the locker room will be available for the home varsity football game on Sept. 3.
“On that date (Sept. 3) we will hold the official dedication of Kip Kern Field, which will be a special event for everyone,” continued Peters. “We certainly want to honor the Kern family for their very generous donation (which led to the installation of field turf). As far as the work at the metal building, it appears it will be complete by Sept. 3. We are very, very pleased with the work from Garmann Miller, Rupp Rosebrock and all the subcontractors.”
Peters went on to share that once work at the football complex is complete, work inside on the 1995 gymnasium, and surrounding spaces will begin.
In addition, Peters shared that two teacher professional development days have taken place (Aug. 20, Aug. 23), and that open house was held Monday.
In other business, the board:
• approved Chelsey Kester as musical director (50%) and assistant musical director (50%); and Dustin Mays as musical director (50%) and assistant musical director (50%).
• voted for Erica Blanton as a long-term education aide substitute from Aug. 24, 2021 through the end of 2021-22, as needed.
• offered the following individuals a one-year probationary contract for 2021-22: Sara Bateman, lunchroom aide; and Debra Cooke, 2.5-hour playground monitoring aide.
• OK’d Zac Sperling, bus driver, and Carrie Zeiter, secretary, as substitutes for 2021-22.
• voted for the NwOESC substitute teacher list and paraprofessional list for 2021-22.
• retroactively approved the following elementary tutors during the week of Aug. 16-20: Jodi Biederstedt, Abby Lamb, Kim Rettig, Meggin Radlinski, Brittany Meyer and Carey Pogan.
• approved Jerry Brown and Laura Grace Sieja as music volunteers, and Travis Schultz as a golf volunteer, for 2021-22.
• OK’d a contract with Specialty Transportation Service Company to provide transportation for a student at the Liberty Education Center; and an agreement with Bowling Green State University to place a teacher preparation program candidate in the classrooms of Liberty Center Schools for the purpose of participating in field-based experiences, including teacher internship/student teaching.
• voted for membership in HPS (Hospital Purchasing Service) at a cost of $1,370.88, for the period of Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2022.
• appointed Todd Spangler as the delegate, and Jeff Benson as the alternate, to the Ohio School Boards Association annual Capital Conference in Columbus, Nov. 7-9.
• accepted the following donations: $15,500 from K. Kern Painting of Toledo for painting of the press box and old concession stand; and $6,422.60 from an anonymous donor to purchase football cleats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.