PAULDING — The start of in-person classes and an update on athletic projects were topics of discussion during the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz updated the board on the opening staff meeting that took place in the Paulding High School gymnasium on Monday, as staff prepare for the start of the school year.
"The meeting in the gym went very well, then Beth Stoller (school nurse) and I went to each of the staff meetings," said Amstutz. "I was able to answer questions, and there were many, with each of the staff."
Amstutz gave a reopening update, reminding the members that in-person classes begin Wednesday (today). He also shared that Jami Karnes is transferring from sixth-grade intervention specialist to sixth-grade math.
"We've spent a lot of time this summer preparing for the start of the school year by working on the four essentials, face coverings, social distancing, sanitizing and hand washing," said Amstutz.
He explained that it's vital that students and staff wear masks, but that it won't become a "discipline thing." He did share that students who don't adhere to the policy could be made to go to school remotely.
With approximately 175 students (12%) choosing to start the school year using the virtual academy, social distancing will be easier in the district buildings. In addition, buildings will not only be cleaned after school, but high-touch areas will be cleaned during school, too.
Hand sanitizer will be readily available, and students and staff will have several opportunities to wash their hands throughout the day as well. Amstutz also touched on transportation and sanitizing of buses.
"We have one chance to make a good first impression," said Amstutz. "If tomorrow (today) and the first few days go well, we'll be well on our way to making this a success. If we aren't serious about what we need to do, it could turn into a long row to hoe. We're going to make a good go of it.
"Lastly, we changed our calendar, we have two PD (professional development) days for our teachers to be prepared to work on our online platform, and we have two dates built in the calendar in October," added Amstutz. "We want to give them as much PD as we can, should we need to go to full-time remote learning."
Said school board president Karen Saxton: "I want to thank you and everybody on our staff for all the teamwork throughout this, it's been great to see, and we thank you all for your hard work."
The superintendent shared the groundbreaking for the new softball field went very well, and that the press box is close to completion, and is expected to be finished on time by Aug. 28.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague told the board that the district income tax receipts were up $56,317 from the same time last year. In addition the district received $87,123 from the coronavirus relief fund to be used for cleaning supplies, tech, medical expenses and to support remote learning.
The district signed its annual agreement for health insurance, with medical seeing a 3% increase, while dental and vision remained the same.
In other business, the board:
• okayed a one-year limited contract for Jacob Hood, middle school intervention specialist for 2020-21.
• voted for Clint Vance, Jared Riley, Troy Vance and William Deisler as athletic field painters at a rate of $18 per hour for the 2020 season.
• approved purchasing milk from Arps Dairy for 2020-21.
• okayed the early learning and school readiness program parent handbook for 2020-21.
• rescinded the following library extended day contracts approved April 21 for the 2020-21 contract year: Carol Rochon, five days; Sandy Arellano, five days; and Melissa Mapes, 11 days.
• accepted the resignation of Anna Hess, flag corps advisor, effective immediately.
