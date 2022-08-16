HAMLER — Patrick Henry Local Schools has issued the following information in the run-up to a new school year:
• school start dates: Aug. 24, all even-numbered grades (even grades do not attend); Aug. 25, all odd numbered grades (odd grades do not attend); Aug. 26, all students K-12 will be on campus.
• kindergarten orientations will be held on Aug. 24-25. Kindergarten teachers will be in contact with parents for their designated time.
• pre-school orientations for Tuesday/Thursday group will start on Aug. 25 and Wednesday/Friday group will start on Aug. 26. For information about the special needs pre-school, call the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center at 567-444-4800.
• freshman/new students orientations at the high school will be held Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
• Back To School Bash is Monday from 5-6:30 p.m. Grades PK-8 are welcome to come and meet their teachers, stock their lockers and enjoy a time of fellowship. The nurses will be set up in their office for medicine drop off. K-12 students who plan to take medicine at school this year should drop it off on Aug. 22.
• family fun event is Monday, 4:30-7 p.m. on the grass just north of the elementary school. Families can enjoy music, games, getting their faces painted and bounce houses, plus food trucks. Seating will be provided.
• student registration will be completed online utilizing the FinalForms link on the district website. Parents who have not yet registered their children are encouraged to do so as soon as possible so class schedules and transportation arrangements can be made. Call the appropriate school office for questions about entering the registration information. For more information about the online registration program, entitled FinalForms, visit the district website or email techdept@phpatriots.org.
• the supply lists for the pre-school through eighth grade are listed on the parent tab of the district website (www.phpatriots.org) as of July 1. Those lists are currently posted on the district’s Facebook page.
• the K-8 homeroom rosters will be posted on or around Aug. 11 at the main entrance of the middle school and the elementary (north entrance).
• cafeteria prices: reduced breakfast, 30 cents; breakfast, $1.50; lunch for preK-eighth grade, $2.75; lunch for high school grades, $3; adult, $3.50; milk, 50 cents; salad bar for high school and adults only, $3.50; salad bar meal, $4.75.
• the school district utilizes one phone number and one FAX number for all schools and the central office. The phone number is 419-274-3015, and the FAX number is 1-877-275-8939.
• school fees will be collected for the 2022-23 school year: Any past due school fees may be paid online using the PayForIt.net link on the parent webpage. A check can be mailed to the school or payment can be made in person on the Back to School Bash Night. Those sending a check to the building should make sure they include the full student name and grade level. Student fees and participation fees should not be combined on the same check.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.