SHERWOOD — Back-to-school protocols were discussed by the Central Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday. The board was also given an update on interior and exterior projects.
Superintendent Steve Arnold discussed back to school, telling the board the district plans to start the year with face coverings being optional, both in school and at extra-curricular activities. He shared superintendents from all five districts in Defiance County will put out a press release soon about protocols.
“We will start the school year not requiring face coverings, whether that remains the case for balance of the school year is a big unknown,” said Arnold. “Any student, staff member or visitor who chooses to wear a face covering is certainly welcome to do so.”
Arnold went on to share that remote learning will not be offered to start the year. Parents who choose not to send their child back to school will need to find an alternative route for their child’s education.
In addition, vaccinations will continue to be a personal choice, but those who are vaccinated will not be subject to quarantining as long as they are not showing symptoms of COVID. This policy includes students involved in extra-curricular activities.
“We will continue to utilize PPE’s (personal protection equipment), such as hand sanitizer and other cleaning materials, while maintaining social distancing to a high degree where possible,” said Arnold. “We are in the process of researching the possibility of bring a vaccination clinic on site before the start of school year for anyone over the age of 12.”
Arnold went on to explain that per federal mandates, masks will need to be worn while riding the school bus. Board president Jeff Timbrook shared that is only through Sept. 13, but it is subject to change.
The superintendent gave the board an update on the interior and exterior projects, sharing the interior projects “are on the stretch run.”
“We are basically down to fixtures, furniture and finishing touches on all 12 spaces,” said Arnold. “The punch lists are scheduled to take place the week of Aug. 16-20. In exterior work, the parking lots are finished, however, we still have lights, fence and groundwork around the edges to be done. The bus garage area is also well under way.
“As of now, we expect school to begin on time on Aug. 31,” added Arnold.
Approved by the board were a pair of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), with the Teachers’ Association of the Central Local Schools (TACLS). The first concerns the reorganization of fall sports coaching positions.
The board voted for a middle school sports coordinator; to have just one head coach for boys’ and girls’ cross country, with one assistant; and to have a boys’ golf coach, and a girls’ golf coach, instead of just one coach, with no assistants. The board accepted resignations from current coaches to do the restructuring, before hiring the same coaches under the new organization (see below).
The board also approved a MOU concerning professional development (PD) for educators in grades K-3 on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The PD is to help the teachers get up to speed on the new American Reading Series approved by the board on Monday.
In his report, Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman shared that the use of cell phones at the high school will not take place during the hours of 8 a.m.-2:50 p.m., including during lunch.
“I know it may not be popular, but we need our students to interact with each other,” said Breyman. “We need our adults to model that behavior as well.”
The board met in executive session to discuss negotiations, however, no action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• approved the resignation of Andrew McMaster, education aide, effective at the end of 2020-21.
• OK’d the following resignations (per the MOU): Nic Alvarez, varsity boys cross country; Andy Singer, varsity golf; and Kurt Nusbaum, assistant golf.
• voted for Nic Alvarez, boys’ and girls’ cross country coach; Josh Neilson, 7-12 assistant cross country; Andy Singer, boys’ golf coach; and Kurt Nusbaum, girls’ golf coach. The board also approved several one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22.
• approved a one-year limited contract for Rayna Moore, science teacher, for 2021-22.
• OK’d maternity leave for Cara Drummelsmith, from approximately Nov. 3, 2021-Jan. 31, 2022.
• voted for the following volunteers for 2021-22: Justin Garza, football; and Bodi Kauffman, golf.
• approved the substitute teacher list and substitute aide list from the NwOESC.
• OK’d several classified substitutes for 2021-22.
• accepted the list of approved OTES (Ohio Teacher Evaluation System) and OSCES (Ohio School Counselor Evaluation System) evaluators as following: high school — Tim Breyman; middle school — Suzanne Geis; elementary school — Sherrie Brown and Amy Hammer.
• selected Ben Guisinger as the delegate, and Scott Schindler as the alternate, to the 2021 annual business meeting of the Ohio School Boards Association, Nov. 21.
• voted for the bus routes for 2021-22, and approved Phil Hetrick, Scott Heighland and Arnold to change routes as needed for 2021-22.
• offered the availability of student accident insurance through Student Protective Agency, Mount Vernon, for 2021-22. All students must have student accident insurance to participate in athletic programs.
• approved changing the daily substitute teacher rate to $100 per day.
• OK’d Phelan Insurance as the district’s property and liability insurance carrier, effective Sept. 1, at a price of $50,615 per year.
• accepted the following donations: $7,302.65 to the elementary principal’s fund from the Fairview Elementary Boosters; $200 to the band fund from the Farmer American Legion; and $300 to the band fund from the Ney American Legion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.