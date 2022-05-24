Ayersville Local Schools’ eighth-grade class entered the final rounds of their Amazing Shake competition on May 16.
The Amazing Shake competition was originally created by a teacher named Ron Clark. Ayersville counselor, Austin Fritz, reported that it was then brought to Ayersville by former middle school principal, Kirk Jones.
The competition started on May 4, in which over 60 eighth-graders were critiqued by a judging panel consisting of previous Amazing Shake winners.
From that class, 33 students went on to the next step. They received training from 4-H Educator Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office, in which they learned basic interviewing skills and tips.
The group of 33 then went on to Worthington Industries in Delta, where they got first-hand experience of their hiring process. The students were tasked with a group activity to build the tallest tower out of spaghetti and tape with the goal that it had to sustain the weight of a marshmallow. From this round, 15 students continued forward.
Round three consisted of two parts. First, the students went on a tour of MEC and had a surprise interview. Then, they participated in a “work the room” round at the banquet hall above Kissner’s in downtown Defiance. There they spoke with local business professionals with the goal of maintaining comfortable, casual conversation.
The 15 students’ scores was half calculated by the MEC interviewer, and half by the professionals at the banquet hall. Five students were chosen to go on to round four.
Round four was held at the Ayersville Schools Board of Education meeting that same evening on May 16. The five contestants had to give a presentation in front of the board members about how Ayersville has given them experiences that helped prepare them for their future plans.
These students were Afton Bartley, Avery Jones, Makayla Sierra, Lily Rankin and Alexa Greve.
The board will choose two students as winners and go on a trip to Chicago, where many more activities are in store for them.
