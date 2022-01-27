homecoming court
Photo courtesy of Ayersville High School

Ayersville Winter Homecoming game will be this Saturday against Pettisville. Between the junior varsity and varsity games, the ceremony of crowning the king and queen will be celebrated. Pictured here is the court. Ball boy, Oliver Sullivan and crown carrier, Harmony Lime are seated in front of the court. Seated from left: freshman attendant, Rylan Becher; sophomore attendant, Taylor Craft; junior attendant, Neva Sheets; Queen nominees, Elizabeth Borgelt, Hailey Johnson and Kacee Okuley. Standing from left: freshman escort, Taurean Knueven; sophomore escort, Brady Clark; junior escort, Conner Marvin; King nominees, Tyler Winzeler, Isaac Miler and Trever Johnson.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments