AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education held its organizational Monday, and swore in three new members (Matt Hanenkrath was appointed to the board in January of 2021, but won election in November).
During the regular meeting, the board heard discussion about the district income tax levy and the natatorium (pool) levy discussed last month.
Sworn in for their first board meeting were Kyle Brown and Erica McGuire, who take the seats of Lanie Lambert and Char Ondrus, who did not seek re-election in November.
Elected president for 2022 was Dan Frederick while Matt Hanenkrath was elected vice president.
Hanenkrath was appointed as legislative liaison, while McGuire was appointed as student achievement liaison.
Also appointed as liaisons were: Brown, athletic boosters; Shelby Martinez, music boosters; McGuire, PTO; and Frederick, Ayersville Education Foundation.
Hanenkrath and Brown were appointed to the superintendent’s policy advisory committee, while Frederick and McGuire were appointed to the treasurer’s financial review committee.
The duties of the treasurer were authorized as follows:
• to seek advances of tax monies as they become available and to invest funds as they may be available throughout 2022; convene meetings of the records commission; establish a board service fund for the board in the amount of $5,000; to apply for and participate in various grants and entitlement programs.
The duties of the superintendent were authorized as follows:
• to act as the purchasing agent for the board for 2022; to be a representative to the tax incentive review council; to enter into collective and individual agreements with Ohio colleges and universities for College Credit Plus; to approve a resolution of expenditure of public funds for various purposes for 2022.
In addition, the treasurer and/or superintendent were appointed as the board designee for public records training. The third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. was designated as the date and time for regular meetings with the exception of June, when the meeting will be held on June 27.
During the regular meeting, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp explained the board needed to take the final steps to get the income tax renewal levy, and the natatorium levy, on the May ballot.
The 1% income tax levy will generate $1,007,957 for the current expenses of the district.
Approved was a resolution to proceed and propose the renewal of an annual tax levy on school district income on the May ballot.
Sharp also discussed the language for the new natatorium (pool) levy, which after defeat in November, could not be voted on as a renewal.
“We heard a lot of feedback that the wording on the ballot in November was confusing,” said Sharp. “The new ballot language will not include the word ‘natatorium.’ The money collected will only be used for pool expenses.”
The levy is a 5-year, 1.3-mill levy that will generate $132,116 per year.
The board approved the resolution submitting the question of an additional tax levy for the purpose of current expenses of the natatorium on the May ballot.
In her report, superintendent Beth Hench gave a COVID-19 update, telling the board: “Last week the isolation/quarantine guidelines were again modified. These changes will again allow students to remain in school and/or come back to school as quickly as possible.
“As we expected, the number of positive COVID cases and close contacts have increased quickly coming off the holidays,” continued Hench. “On Friday, we were notified that the health department is out of COVID tests, and will be limited in their supply going forward.”
Hench went on to explain she ordered 100 tests from the state, but only 36 will be delivered, which leads to concerns about testing kids to stay in school and/or participate in athletics.
“The superintendents in Defiance County will meet with Jamie Gerken, health commissioner of Defiance County, on Thursday to get guidance on what we can do when we run out of tests,” said Hench.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Tyler Schreiber as a substitute teacher for the remainder of 2021-22.
• OK’d to rescind the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Chris Dales, assistant junior varsity boys’ basketball, winter weight room and spring weight room.
• voted for Dennis Sobecki as a van driver for 2021-22. Pay will be $16 per hour, with hours assigned by the superintendent; and approved Sobecki as boys’ tennis coach for 2021-22.
• approved KJ Martin as assistant/junior varsity boys’ basketball coach; and Durwood Hibbard as winter weight room advisor.
• OK’d an overnight trip for wrestling to the Woodmore Invite in Fremont, Jan. 7-8; and a wrestling trip to St. Mary’s Central Catholic High School in Sandusky, Jan. 28-29.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 to the elementary principal’s fund, and $1,000 to the high school principal’s fund, from the Ayersville PTO for supplies for families in need; and $225 from the Ayersville Education Foundation for the Hugh O’Brien Youth (HOBY) Leadership Seminar.
