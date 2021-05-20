Ayersville Teryn Bour

Teryn Bour

Valedictorian

Parents: Dawn and Greg Bour, Defiance.

Activities and awards: Dean’s list, honor roll, art student of the year, graduating with 30 college credits, varsity track and field, varsity cross country, varsity indoor track, DCC youth group, clean up local park, volunteers for Paulding 10u softball.

Post high school plans: Teryn will study biological research at Gardner-Webb University, N.C., on an Annual Presidential Scholarship, an Annual Track Grant for Women, and an athletics scholarship for books.

