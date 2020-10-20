AYERSVILLE — Superintendent Don Diglia of Ayersville Local Schools announced his intention to retire at the end of his current contract during the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
In his report, Diglia announced he plans to retire at the end of his current contract, which expires July 31, 2021. Diglia who was hired as superintendent at Ayersville Local Schools June 3, 2015, came out of retirement to take the position at Ayersville after serving for 10 years as superintendent at Elida Local Schools.
“I would like to officially notify the board of my intent to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year,” Diglia told the members. “I want to give the board plenty of time to find a replacement. I have appreciated the opportunity to work with the board, staff, students and school community over the last five and a half years.
“I plan on continuing to work with the board and the staff to have a great 2020-21 school year for the students of Ayersville,” added Diglia, who will have spent 42 in education upon his retirement in July.
Following the meeting, Diglia went into a little more detail about his decision to go back into retirement.
“Like I said earlier, I wanted to give the board plenty of time to find a replacement. There’s a lot of work that we’ve started this year, but I know, for me, it’s time to try retirement again,” Diglia said. “I tried it the first time, it didn’t work out, but I think this time I’m ready.
“My kids and grandkids have a lot of projects waiting for me to do,” continued Diglia. “I have a wood shop at home and they have all sorts of things they want me to make for them. I’m looking forward to that, and enjoying my time with my family.”
Board members David Kern and Char Ondrus thanked Diglia for his service to the district, as did administrators Beth Hench and Rob Luderman.
“In regards to your upcoming retirement, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for this district,” said Kern. “You went to bat for us when you came here, you went through the battles for the building projects, the levies and through COVID, as well as the day-to-day activities that go on.
“Being on the building committee with you for the entire process and working with you on the levy committee, it was a great experience, and I appreciate all the hard work you put in,” added Kern. “Many people didn’t get to see you on a daily basis like I did, and I want you to know you did a wonderful job and I appreciate it.”
Said Ondrus: “I appreciate you staying on as well to help us through the process of finding your replacement.”
Hench, Ayersville Elementary principal, thanked Diglia for his guidance during his tenure.
“I would like to say thank you, for everything. I also want you to know I learned a lot from you,” stated Hench.
Said Luderman, Ayersville High School principal: “Thank you for everything you’ve done for our district, and I would like to personally thank you for giving me the opportunity to be in the position I’m currently in, thank you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.