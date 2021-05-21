AYERSVILLE — "I was very excited about it, I was eager to grasp the idea and to understand how I could help people."
Those are the words of Isaiah Joseph, a junior at Ayersville High School, who recently completed Teen Mental Health First Aid training through Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC), in cooperation with the Four County ADAMhs Board.
The nine other members from Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) who participated in the training included: Jacob Stiltner, Ella Killgallon, Amilie Davis, Lucy Kirkland, Haleigh Wright, Hailey Bok, Katelyn Burke, Evan Clark and Symantha Barrera.
The three 90-minutes sessions were taught by Billie Jo Horner, prevention specialist at MVGC. A total of six students who participated in all three sessions, became certified as Teen Mental Health First Aid Responders through the National Council for Behavioral Health (NCBH).
During their sessions, the students learned 1-in-5 teens has had a serious mental health disorder at some point in their life; 50% of all mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75% by the mid-20s; and suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15-to-24-year-olds (statistics according to the NCBH).
Joseph, Stiltner, Killgallon and Davis shared their thoughts on the program and why it's important.
"I've had some mental health challenges myself, so I've always tried to use that to help other people, and I'm thinking about doing something like this as a career," said Davis, a freshman. "When I learned we were doing this, I was really excited and looked forward to being a part of it."
"I know people who have struggled with mental health, as well as family members, so I've always wanted to help people," said Stiltner, a junior.
Killgallon, a freshman, admitted she didn't really know what the program was about, but after going through it, she's happy she did.
"When I first heard about this, I was kind of skeptical because I didn't know how much time we would have to do it, plus I didn't really know what was going to be involved," said Killgallon. "But, I've learned a lot about how to communicate with others, and I learned other things I didn't know. I know there are kids here who are struggling, and I learned how to talk to them and who (adults) I can talk to so people can get help.
"That feels awesome," added Killgallon. "Just learning how to approach someone and talk to them without hurting their feelings is a big deal."
Said Joseph: "What stood out to me about the program, was how much we can actually do to help other people. I learned that a lot of little things we do every day can impact people's lives. Just talking to someone, being there for someone, or just saying 'Hi' and smiling can make a huge difference."
Davis admitted she not only learned how to help others, but also to help herself.
"I knew this was helping others, but I didn't know how much it would help me help myself," said Davis. "Depression, anxiety and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) are among my mental health issues, and it's scary the presumptions people make when they hear those words. For me, it's nice to hear someone say that you don't address someone by their disorder, but by their name, because that person is not their disorder."
Said Stiltner: "I talked with Mrs. (Augusta) Niese (high school guidance counselor), and I told her the size of this group seemed perfect, it wasn't too small, it wasn't too big. B.J. asked us the first week, 'Are you thinking of suicide?' or, 'Are you thinking of harming yourself?' Those were tough questions, but because of the size of the group, we were able to have great discussions, and I think it really helped us bond as a group."
Now that the sessions have finished, the four are looking forward to helping other Ayersville High School students moving forward.
Said Killgallon: "Even the 10 of us have gone through a lot of stuff, so all I can say to others is, 'Talk to someone, seriously just do it!' Talk to a friend, a teacher, a pet ... just get the help you need, you're not the only one going through something. Now that the 10 of us have gone through this, we will share this with 10 more people, who will share it with more people, and in the end, that will make everything a whole lot better."
