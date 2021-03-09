Ayersville Local Schools will hold its Kindergarten Clinic on April 21-22, 2021.
Children are eligible if they will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30th. By law, children must be screened for hearing, vision, speech, and language. Children will also be given an academic assessment and a play-based assessment. You will need your child’s birth certificate, immunization records, current utility bill for proof of residency, and any applicable custody papers. All information must be collected before the child will be able to attend kindergarten. After each child’s screening, staff will meet to evaluate results.
Each session lasts approximately one hour. Please call the Elementary Office at 419-395-1111, ext. 300 to schedule an appointment.
