Ayersville Local Schools will be holding a “Coin Wars” fundraiser next week for first grade teacher, Lori Tyler, and her family whose home was destroyed last weekend by fire.
The fundraiser, according to Ayersville Elementary Principal Laura Inkrott, is a type of event in which all classes throughout the school will have a bucket. Throughout the week, the students can bring in loose change or dollars to put in the bucket, and every day the amount will be counted.
On May 14, a fire engulfed Tyler’s garage and home, leaving it a “total loss” according to the fire official they have spoken with. The cause is undetermined.
As previously reported, a driver passing by had noticed the smoke from the garage and immediately pulled over to honk repeatedly until everyone evacuated.
“Jim had just gotten out of the shower,” Lori recalled that moment. “I was sitting in the living room, talking on the phone. Our daughter was upstairs watching TV in her room.”
The Tylers are still not sure who exactly came to their aid that day. They only refer to them as their “guardian angel.”
After seeing the damage and the state of their adult daughter’s room, they knew they would’ve lost her had they not had warning in time.
Inkrott described how she had heard about the first grade teacher’s plight. Other teachers had been sending her texts while it was happening.
“I was just in shock,” she confessed, “and I knew right away that we needed to do something ... .”
Together the staff came up with the idea of holding a Coin Wars.
The elementary has held a Coin Wars before for Christmas for Kids. The fundraiser raised over $3,000 for the United Way cause. Inkrott expressed wanting to reach, or rather surpass, that amount this time around as well.
The staff have also been donating all kinds of supplies like towels and glasses, and Inkrott said their conference room is quickly filling up with all kinds of items for the family.
“It has been a very emotional week,” Lori Tyler told The Crescent-News.
Currently, her and her family are quartered in a hotel, and she shared that the house needs to be re-built from the foundation up.
“It’s completely unrecognizable,” Jim Tyler said about their home of 28 years.
However, he’s not too hung up on the loss. “Stuff is stuff,” he declared.
Lori and he agreed that they’re just grateful they are all okay. The firefighters on scene were, however, able to salvage a hard drive that held all of their family photos on it.
In response to the fundraiser Ayersville is throwing, Lori confessed, “I’m touched, very touched. I actually went to school at Ayersville and this is my 27th year teaching there. I’ve always talked about feeling a part of a great community.”
The Tylers continued with how loved and supported not only their community, but the Bluffton community as well, has made them feel.
Their daughter attended college at Bluffton and they didn’t expect to hear anything from there. They described it as a very humbling experience and they are so appreciative and grateful for everyone.
The Coin Wars fundraiser will be posted on the Ayersville Local Schools website, as well as its Facebook page. If anyone wishes to write a check, they may write it out to “Ayersville PTO.”
All donations will be presented to Lori Tyler and her family at a later date.
