AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education met in special session Wednesday to vote on a pair of items discussed at earlier board meetings.
The board approved a resolution declaring it necessary to renew a five-year, 1% school district income tax levy, to annually raise $878,731 for the purpose of providing for the current expenses of the district. This is the first step needed to put the levy on the November ballot.
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp explained this resolution replaces a resolution approved at the June 28 meeting of the board, and shared the reasons why it needed to be replaced with the members.
“Yes we just did this in June, but what happened is when I sent it in for the certification with the Ohio Department of Taxation, they sent it back and said based on our updated income table, the levy would only be 0.75%,” said Sharp. “In looking at the updated table, we had $877,000 in there (the first resolution), well we needed to move up to 1% in order to get to $878,731.
“If we choose to go ahead with the 0.75%, it is now estimated to only bring in $749,000 based on the updated table, and we can’t do that, based on our forecast,” said Sharp. “So what I am asking you to do is approve this resolution, which will replace the June resolution, so we can get certified for the 1% and move forward.”
In personnel matters, the board approved a one-year classified contract for Eileen Ramus as Ayersville Elementary School secretary.
A public hearing was held during a special meeting June 2 about her re-employment following the approval of her retirement on May 31. No one from the public was in attendance during the hearing back in early June.
Following regular session, the board then adjourned to executive session to discuss employment matters.
No action was taken following executive session.
