AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education received good news on the financial front, and voted to proceed with putting a pair of levies on the November ballot during its meeting Monday.
In addition, Don Diglia presided over his final regular school board meeting as superintendent of Ayersville Local Schools (see related story, Page A1).
In her report, Abby Sharp, CFO/treasurer, shared the passing of the Fair School Funding Act as part of the biennium budget will have a significant positive impact on the district, according to simulations.
“One of the things that was taken out of the bill was the six-year phase in, meaning we’ll see increases the next two years, but we’ll have to wait and see after that,” began Sharp. “But, we’re expected to see an increase in state funding of $521,402 the first year, and an additional $367,579 in the second year.
“Overall we’re looking at an increase of $889,000,” continued Sharp. “We’re deficit spending right now at close to $1,000,000, so this will help, but we’re not out of the woods. This, however, is a win for our district.”
Sharp went on to explain the board needed to approve a pair of resolutions, to be submitted to the Defiance County Board of Elections, so the 1% income tax levy and 1.6-mill natatorium levy will be on the November ballot. The board approved both resolutions for submission.
Diglia explained that his report this month was written as a “Thank you.” He explained he’d been working on it since last fall, and that at one time, “it was 20 pages, but I’ve condensed since then.”
“I would like to thank the board of education for the opportunity to be a part of the Ayersville school community the last six years,” said Diglia. “While opening the new school was a special time, one of my fondest takeaways will be how the staff came together when we were first told we would be on a three-week spring break.
“Soon after, spring break was extended into the remainder of the school year with the opening of school in the fall still in question,” continued Diglia, who got a little choked up. “I feel most importantly, that in the last six years, even with all the construction and all the COVID-19 issues, our staff has been able to maintain an incredible level of flexibility and professionalism. Because of that, our students have continued to receive an excellent comprehensive education and excel both academically and socially.
“I believe, my fondest memories will be working together with our administrative team,” added Diglia. “There was no problem too big, no timeline too short and everything was based on the best interest of our students.
“Thank you again for allowing me to be a part of the Ayersville School community.”
In other business, the board:
• approved an advance of $20,000 from the general fund to the food service fund.
• OK’d the transfer of $50,000 from the general fund to Educational Management Information System (EMIS).
• voted for the return of the following advances to the general fund: $146,137.89 from ESSER II; $75,922.22 from ARP ESSER III; and $289.15 from STRS escrow.
• approved the list of carryover purchase orders from fiscal year 2021 with a total balance remaining of $69,105.13.
• OK’d extended time for the following individuals for 2021-22, to be used between Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2022: Alexis Arts, five days; Austin Fritz, 10 days; Rafael Manriquez, 20 days; and Augusta Niese, 20 days.
• voted to hire Rana Bloomfield as the on-board instructor, on an as-needed basis; and Alicia Kalik as an intervention specialist for 2021-22.
• accepted the resignation of Troy Merillat, director of student services, effective July 31.
• rescinded the non-certified supplemental contract of Jessica Myers, eighth-grade volleyball, approved Myers as seventh-grade volleyball coach; and approved Kari Alstaetter as eighth-grade volleyball coach, for 20210-22.
• OK’d athletic ticket prices for 2021-22.
• approved waiver days and professional development days added to the 2021-22 school calendar.
• voted for an agreement regarding one-on-one classroom assistant services provided for a student with the Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities; an agreement with the NwOESC to provide services, Aug. 15-2021-June 15, 2022; an agreement to provide transportation on behalf of the Four County Career Center to the Independence Education Center for 2021-22, as needed, at the rate of $20 per day; an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy for licensing and/or an online learning instructor for the administration of certain virtual course materials to its students for 2021-22; and a service agreement with Jewell Service Station to repair and maintain the bus and transportation fleet, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• accepted the following donations: $300 from the Ayersville Education Foundation (AEF) to robotics; $225 from the AEF for the HOBY conference; $2,500 from Innovative AAG Management, Mike and Tracy Cook, for boys’ basketball uniforms; $750 from After Prom Parents to the class of 2022; $200 from the Defiance Optimist Club to the cheer camp fund; $200 from Defiance Elks Lodge 147 to the cheer camp fund; $1,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) for girls’ basketball uniforms; $50 from Melissa Barnes to the high school principal’s fund; $100 from William Barnes to the high school principal’s fund; $100 from Charlotte Barnes to the high school principal’s fund; $100 from Brian and Michelle Wittler to high school principal’s fund; $125 from James Barnes to the high school principal’s fund; and $25 from Jean Sasaki to the high school principal’s fund.
