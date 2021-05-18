AYERSVILLE — The five-year fiscal forecast was presented to the Ayersville Local Board of Education during its regular meeting on Monday.
The board also handled several personnel matters, including approving new contracts for a handful of administrators, and was presented information about graduation from senior class officers.
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp presented the five-year forecast in detail, sharing the district will finish fiscal year 2021 with a $921,517 spending deficit. The district is forecast to deficit spend each year through 2025, with Sharp explaining the district would need to cut its fiscal year 2025 projected expenses by 28.4% in order to balance its budget without additional revenue. (This does not take into account any future levies).
Sharp shared the district was able to save money thanks to ESSER I and ESSER II funds, with, much of that money going to salaries as part of continuity of operations where there already were shortfalls. Some of the ESSER funds are also being used for programs to help students close gaps due to being off school last spring.
“The district’s cash balance is positive at year-end in fiscal year 2021 ($3,307,131), but is projected to worsen by fiscal year 2025,” said Sharp. “A worsening cash balance can erode the district’s financial stability over time.
“This forecast could look drastically different, dependent on the outcome in state funding in substitute House Bill 110 — the biennial budget,” continued Sharp. “The projections show a significant increase to state funding that would be phased-in over six years if the Fair School Funding plan is included in the final version of the bill.”
Sharp went on to ask everyone to call (614-466-8150) or email (mccolley@ohiosenate.gov) Sen. Rob McColley to keep the Fair Funding Act intact after it passed the Ohio House.
The board approved the five-year forecast for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.
Senior class vice president Allison Engel and senior class secretary Nicole Fishpaw were in attendance to share information about graduation. Fishpaw explained the Senior Award Breakfast will be held Friday, followed by a walk through with their caps and gowns on.
In addition, all seniors will go through CPR training Friday, led by the Highland Township Fire Department. On May 24, graduation practice will take place outside at 11 a.m.
Engel told the board after graduation practice, each graduate will receive six tickets for graduation for family members and guests. COVID guidelines will be in place (masks and social distancing) for graduation May 30, with the front doors of the middle/high school opening at 1 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
The two invited the board members to the ceremony, to celebrate the 83rd commencement of AHS.
In his report, superintendent Don Diglia gave a brief COVID update, sharing Gov. DeWine’s mandate to open up the state won’t have a significant impact on the school with school being out for the summer when the rollback takes place June 2.
“I spoke with the Defiance County Health Department and there is still a masking order in place at the state level,” said Diglia. “Plus, it pertains to ‘fully’ vaccinated people, and approximately 95% of our students are not vaccinated. Of course, we expect guidance from the governor before school starts in the fall.”
Approved by the board was a three-year administrative contract for Mark Giesige, maintenance supervisor, as well as five-year administrative contracts for Sharp, and Phil Liebrecht, district technology director.
The board went into a 35-minute executive session during the meeting to discuss personnel, with no action taken. At the end of the meeting the board went into executive session to discuss negotiations, with no action after coming out of executive session.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following supplemental certified supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Rafael Manriquez, athletic director; Sheryl Goonan, advisor nine, advisor 10, middle school newspaper; Augusta Niese, advisor 12, career exploration; Alexis Arts, high school yearbook; Andrea Rodenberger, middle school yearbook; Julie Gustwiller, elementary yearbook; Austin Fritz, middle school student council, assistant football; Rosie Kieffer, academic bowl, math clbu; Katie Budke, academic bowl; and Kristen Rausch, art club, high school art show.
• OK’d the following non-certified supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Caitlin Fritz, SADD; Kelly Ward, varsity basketball cheerleading; Mark Giesige, facility manager fall; Morgan Porter, assistant/junior varsity volleyball; and Amber Schafer, flag corps/majorette.
• voted for supplemental contracts to the following bus drivers for 32 hours at $10 per hour to wash their buses eight times per year at three hours each and wash and clean their buses at the end of 2021-22 for the eight hours to prepare for inspection: Majorie Buchanan, Brenda Pahl, Cathy Hohenberger, Gary Plotts, Scott Roth, Deanna Zimmerman and Carl Luersman.
• accepted the resignation of Scott Turner, effective Aug. 15.
• approved for 10 days of extended time for the following individuals, June 1-July 31: Beth Hench, superintendent; and Kara Inkrott, elementary principal.
• OK’d Mikayla Tressler as a certified substitute under the alternative sub license for 2020-21.
• voted for the following students for summer technology and maintenance: Justin Kieffer and Nathan Schubert.
• approved a one-year contract for 2021-22 for Colin Mengerink, custodian, at step 3 of the salary schedule.
• OK’d Nico Kinner, Don Gorrell and Mengerink as substitute bus drivers for 2020-21.
• voted a one-time stipend of $125 for employees participating in the Bold School Book study being held in the month of June, paid with grant funds.
• approved a contract with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities for excess cost fees for 2021-22 in the amount of $5,000 per student.
• OK’d an agreement with the NwOESC for the mentor program for 2021-22.
• voted to add Reiley Schappert to the graduation list of 2021.
• approved participation in the OHSAA for 2021-22.
• OK’d an overnight trip for the cheerleaders to the University of Mount Union in Alliance, July 13-15.
• voted for a service agreement with Red Rover Technologies for software that will include absence management and substitute placement services for 2021-22.
• approved a credit recovery fee of $100 per class for 9-12 students attending summer school.
• OK’d a MOU with Defiance College regarding the placement of teacher education candidates and pre-candidates from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• voted for the updated lists of certified subs and paraprofessionals/classified subs from the NwOESC.
• accepted a donation of $562 from M&H Shirt Company to the athletic fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.