AYERSVILLE — Opposition to the passage of an Ohio House bill was a priority on Monday night as the school board here met in regular session.
Ayersville School Board has passed a resolution in opposition to HB 290, a bill that would establish a statewide universal voucher system for all students.
The bill, called the “Backpack bill”, according to the resolution passed on Monday evening would “repeal the EdChoice and Cleveland voucher programs and provide $5,500 to $7,500 to all students regardless of family income...” These monies follow the individual student.
Said Superintendent Beth Hench, “According to the state, the bill would give parents the opportunity to choose what type of schooling their child receives by allowing for funding to support non-public schools — which are not held to the same standards as public schools.”
Citing reports from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the school board’s resolution says that test scores of private and public schools are not separated, and that the students who receive a voucher “show a decrease in state test scores during the first three years following the transfer.”
Hench added, “I fear it will increase the current over-reliance on local taxpayers.” The superintendent encouraged the board to continue working on the Fair School Funding Plan and to keep school funds public. The board agreed.
After passage Monday evening, the resolution now goes to the Treasurer of the State of Ohio and authorizes it to be delivered to members of the Ohio House including Representatives Bob Cupp and Craig Reidel, and Senators Matt Huffman and Robert McColley, as well as Governor DeWine and the Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens, Ph.D.
Hench also updated the board on the levy campaign and said that later this week a meeting is scheduled in order to “transfer the campaign treasurer from Marty Retcher to Adam Fritz.” According to the superintendent, as soon as the transfer is complete, more visible campaigning can take place concerning a new levy.
Treasurer/CFO Abby Sharp made a presentation to the board about the purchase of new buses. Sharp said, “The State of Ohio is offering us a grant to help with the cost of a new bus.” This program grants about 45% of the total cost of a new bus, or about $45,000.
After going through the list of buses in the district, it was determined that three buses fit the criteria of mileage and years in use. This means that the total amount available in a grant would be about $135,000.
The board agreed on the need to consider the grant monies and to discuss it further at the March meeting.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following volunteers for the 2021-22 school year (pending completion of requirements): Tayvin Tyler, Rachel Perkey, Jacob Smith and Aubrey Florence.
• approved supplemental contracts for 2021-22 school year for certified individuals: Rafael Manriquez, head boys and girls track; and Nathan Hey, assistant track coach.
• approved non-certified supplemental contracts for 2021-22 for Deanna Zimmerman, assistant track coach.
• approved the supplemental contract for a certified position for the 2022-23 school year for Andrew Mickey, the new varsity football coach.
• approved the overnight trip for FFA to Columbus on May 5-6, 2022.
• approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Ayersville Local Board of Education and the Ayersville Education Association to address the high school art position.
The board finished the meeting by going into executive session where no action was taken.
