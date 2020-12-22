AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education approved a resolution declaring it necessary to renew a 1.6-mill, five-year levy for the district’s indoor natatorium, and okayed a pair of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Ayersville Education Association concerning employee attendance and sick days during the COVID-19 pandemic, during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The board also accepted the resignation of board member David Kern, who was elected in November to serve as a Defiance County commissioner, approved an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) to lead a search for the district’s next superintendent (see related story, page A1), and learned the district earned a LEED silver certification for the construction/renovation of its school building and its high efficiency (see related story below).
At the November meeting of the board, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp discussed the district’s 5-year, 1.6-mill indoor pool facility levy, which will be up for renewal in 2021. The levy is currently collecting at 0.73-mill rate, and will continue do so if renewed. For a homeowner whose home is worth $100,000, the levy collects at 35% of the appraised value, meaning it generates $25.55 per year from that homeowner.
Sharp shared that the district generates about 5% of the cost to run the pool through admissions and rental, and the district gets 19% from the state (in tangible personal property, which will be rolled back to 0% in five years), with the rest generated from the levy.
In November, Sharp presented a timeline explaining the board needs to adopt a resolution of necessity by Dec. 21 (Monday) to certify the levy to the county auditor; it needs to adopt a resolution to proceed with the levy by Jan. 11, 2021; both resolutions and the auditor certification need to be filed with the Defiance County Board of Elections by Feb. 3, 2021; with the levy going on the ballot for the May 4, 2021, election.
“This is what we talked about last month,” said Sharp. “Although the renewal is for 1.6 mills, we’re still going to collect at the lower rate (0.73-mill rate).”
Approved by the board were a pair of MOUs with the Ayersville Education Association.
The first MOU provides sick pay for members who are quarantined due to COVID-19 illness, or members who are unable to work due to a bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine. This MOU stems from the expiration of the Families First Coronavirus Response ACT (FFCRA), which is scheduled to end Dec. 31.
The MOU states that all bargaining members shall be provided with sick leave pay modeled upon the FFCRA as follows: two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave not chargeable to any accrued contractual leave at the bargaining unit member’s rate of pay up to $511/day and an aggregate of $5,110 where the member is unable to work due because of quarantine and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
In addition, two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave at two-thirds the bargaining unit member’s regular rate of pay up to $200/day and an aggregate of $2,000 where the member is unable to work due because of a bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine, or to care for a child (under 18) whose school or child care is closed or unavailable.
The MOU states also, that an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds the member’s regular rate of pay, up to $200/day and an aggregate of $10,000 for a member who has been employed for at least 30 calendar days, is available if a member is unable to work due to a bona fide need for leave to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable due to reasons related to COVID-19.
A teacher who is quarantined, and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis and is able to work from home and/or Zoom into their classroom and fulfill their teaching duties will not be charged any sick leave. This time also will not count toward the paid sick leave found above. The terms and conditions of the MOU automatically expire June 30, 2021, unless extended by mutual agreement of both parties.
“This is basically an extension of the federal program that is set to expire on Dec. 31,” said superintendent Don Diglia. “We are carrying this out because the federal program is ending.”
The second MOU allows members to donate their sick days to other members who have exhausted their sick days due a positive COVID-19 test. Diglia shared he doesn’t expect this to happen, but that it’s “a back-up plan” for anyone who could help another member who has exhausted their sick days.
In other business, the board:
• approved supplemental contracts to the following certified personnel for 2021-22: Chris Dales, varsity football; Jeff Strata, girls tennis; and Brooke Martin, varsity volleyball head coach.
• okayed supplemental contracts to the following classified personnel for 2021-21: Deanna Zimmerman, boys and girls cross country head coach; Don Gorrell, boys golf; and Kelly Ward, varsity football cheerleading.
• voted for the following as district tournament managers for 2020-21; football, volleyball, track, softball and baseball, Rafael Manriquez; and Jeff Strata, swimming.
• approved for Carl Luersman as a bus driver, effective Dec. 1, and offered Luersman a supplemental contract for 32 hours at $10 per hour to wash his bus eight times per year at three hours each and to wash and clean his bus at the end of 2020-21 for eight hours to prepare for inspection; and voted for Terry Nally as a substitute bus driver for 2020-21, effective Nov. 18
• okayed the updated list of certified substitutes and the updated list of paraprofessionals from the NwOESC.
• set the organizational meeting for Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the district board room. Appointed Char Ondrus as president pro-tem for the organizational meeting.
• okayed the following adjustments to the estimated revenue and appropriations: Revenues — public school support, increase of $5,000; and district managed activities, increase of $3,500. Appropriations — public school support, increase $5,000; distance managed activities, increase of $1,625; and Title I, increase of $317.80.
• approved membership into the Ohio School Boards Association for calendar year 2021 at a cost of $3,935, including electronic publications.
• accepted the following donations: $500 from Mercy Defiance Hospital for pay to participate fees; $500 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 372 to the girls basketball camp fund; $2,000 from the Ohio State Eagles Charity Fund — Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 to the girls basketball camp fund; and $250 from the Ayersville PTO to the elementary principal’s fund to purchase books for the school through the book fair
.• voted for the student activity budget for girls basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.