AYERSVILLE — A new athletic director was hired by the Ayersville Local Board of Education Monday evening. The board voted to approve a list of pay to participate fees for extra-curricular activities and also handled several boilerplate measures.
Hired as new athletic director/dean of students was Rafael Manriquez (see related story, Page B1). Meanwhile elementary principal Beth Hench shared data from a community survey on how the district performed during the school shutdown this spring (see related story, Page A5).
During the vote on the personnel recommendations by superintendent Don Diglia, that included the vote on hiring Manriquez, board member Shelby Martinez said a few words before abstaining from the vote.
Said Martinez: “My vote is no way a reflection of Mr. Manriquez, I believe he will do a good job serving the students of Ayersville School District. As a board member and a community member of Ayersville, I believe that because of our district struggling financially, we could have found a better, more cost-effective way of filling the district’s needs.”
In addition to hiring Manriquez, the board approved 20 days of extended time for him, to begin Aug. 1, 2020, and to be completed by July 31, 2021. Manriquez replaces Rob Luderman, who was hired in May as Ayersville High School principal to replace Jeremy Kuhlman, who resigned in May after seven years with the district.
In his report, Diglia briefly discussed school opening in the fall, telling the board: “The governor was supposed to come out with recommendations last week, but changed it to Tuesday (today), and now it is changed again to Thursday. I hope to have a draft re-start plan for you ASAP. It looks like there will be two separate documents, one an education document and the second a health document.
“Districts will be provided flexibility as nothing will be coming across as a mandate,” continued Diglia. “Even though they will not be mandates, how do districts not follow a recommendation from the governor, Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education? Until we hear those recommendations, we are trying to be as prepared as we can.”
Approved by the board was the following pay to participate 2020 fee schedule for students participating in extra- and co-curricular activities:
• Individual membership — $200, which includes all athletic activities and clubs.
• Family membership — $300, which includes all athletic activities and clubs for all students residing in the same household.
• Ala carte — Athletics: $75 per sports, which includes football, volleyball, cross country, golf, tennis, cheerleading, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball softball and track & field. Musical/play: $50. Clubs: $25 per club, which includes archery, high school instrumental, majorette/flag corp, high school vocal chorus, academic bowl, art club, math club, Spanish club, variety show and FFA.
Payment must be received prior to the first contest or club activity, and all payments are non-refundable.
Board president Char Ondrus asked if students who need financial help to pay for the fees will get help, with Luderman and Diglia sharing they are reaching out to support organizations to make that happen.
Said Diglia: “Our goal is that every student who wants to participate in something, will participate.”
In her report, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp gave an update on Four County Career Center satellite excess costs for vocational agriculture and family consumer science provided by the career center. She shared costs for vo-ag decreased, but costs for family consumer science increased. The board approved the billing of $110,691.49.
Sharp also shared information on the food service fund in which costs decreased by $22,000, but revenues fell by $69,500 due to COVID-19. The board voted to transfer $64,009.76 from the general fund to the food services fund to cover the shortfall. The $20,000 previously advanced to the fund has been returned.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Phil Eberle for the driving and classroom portions of drivers education for 2020-21. Pay will be $850 for each classroom section and $140 per student per eight hours of driving time.
• okayed several certified and non-certified individuals for supplemental positions for 2020-21.
• voted for a reduction in force to half-time for Tori Michael, preschool aide.
• approved creation of the following funds: public school preschool fund; school bus purchasing grant; and elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund.
• voted for the final adjustments to appropriations and estimated revenues for 2019-20; and the temporary appropriations and estimated resources for 2020-21.
• okayed final costs of $42,523.98 for NwOESC services for 2019-20; the return of $5,731.67 from the EMIS fund to the general fund; an advance of $24,327.99 from the general fund to the STRS escrow account, to be returned in July; and the transfer of $382.98 from the general fund to National Honor Society.
• approved the following breakfast/lunch prices for 2020-21: lunch K-6, $3; lunch 7-12, $3.15; adult lunch, $3.65; breakfast, $1.90; adult breakfast, $2.65; milk, 65 cents; and the K-12 fees for 2020-21.
• okayed a service agreement with Buckeye Exterminating to provide services from July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, at a cost of $62 per month; the technical service agreement with NWOCA for 2020-21; a contract with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation Center at a daily rate of $44; and the service agreement with NwOESC for paraprofessional services for 2020-21.
• voted for fleet, liability and property insurance coverage in the amount of $52,062.65, as well as fiduciary liability coverage for 2020-21 with Southwestern E.P.C.
• accepted the following donations: $788 from the Football Parents to the athletic fund; $25 from an anonymous donor to the athletic fund in memory of Karen Brown; and $395 from the Lions Club to the AEF fund for HOBY registrations.
