AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education was presented an update about a pair of levy campaigns during its regular meeting Monday.
The board also heard from a handful of individuals representing the Facebook group, “North West Ohio Community Against Medical Mandate,” about the mask mandate put in place at in the district Sept. 9 (see related story, Page A1).
In her report, superintendent Beth Hench shared the Levy Committee met earlier this month.
“Since our last meeting the Levy Campaign planning process has begun,” said Hench. “A planning meeting was held on Sept. 8 and another is scheduled for this Wednesday. I ask that you please mark your calendars for a Town hall Meeting focusing on our levy renewals scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.”
Hench concluded her report by praising the students and staff.
“I wanted to finish up by saying how proud I am of our students and staff, and the work they have put in since the beginning of the school year,” said Hench. “In many ways this year has been harder than last. Even when we expect things to change on a daily basis, it doesn’t make it any easier. I am so grateful for the continuous collaborative effort being made to make sure our students are being safe and educated in the best manner possible.
“Our principals each have a theme for the year, ‘I HAVE to’ versus ‘I GET to’: What’s your choice today?’ and ‘Better Together,’” continued Hench. “I don’t believe a school theme has ever been more appropriate. We are choosing to stay positive and we are choosing to be better together.”
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp gave the board an update on real estate tax revenue, as well as casino tax revenue.
Sharp shared the district received its second half real estate payment, which was $572,000 more than last year (up $60,000 from the 2019 payment).
“Remember, last year’s payment was low due to tax exemptions being approved and refunds given,” said Sharp.
As far as casino revenue, Sharp shared the payment of $23,549.94 was the highest August payment the district has ever received.
In other business, the board:
• approved the tuition rate set by the Ohio Department of Education for 2021-22, the rate is $7049.97 for in-state students and $11,807.33 for out-of-state students.
• OK’d several student activity budgets for 2021-22.
• voted for the creation of the following funds: ARP IDEA-B; Title I Expanding Opportunities; ARP IDEA Early Childhood; and Title IV.
• approved the following revenue adjustments: General Fund increase, $363,072; Special Trust increase, $1,710; Endowments increase, $58; Public School Support decrease, $14,835; District Agency decrease, $17,000; Student Manage Activities increase $35,160.83; District Managed Activities increase, $31,975; ARP ESSER increase $135,988.80; IDEA-B increase, $33,995.59; Title I increase, $1,765.29; IDEA Early Childhood increase, $2,516.60; Title IV increase, $10,000; and Other Grants decrease, $10,000.
• OK’d permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
• voted for the list of certified substitutes and the list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes for 2021-22.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Kaylin Brown, effective Aug. 30; and Carl Luersman, effective Aug. 29.
• approved Bethany Wolf as a Category II volunteer for 2021-22; and Jason Luthy as a teacher mentor for 2021-22.
• OK’d the following column move on the respective salary scale schedule for 2021-22: Heather Anderson to MA, Step 12; Alexis Arts to MA15, Step 14; Adam Baker to MA30, Step 9; Lindsay Baker to MA30, Step 8; Kristine Brickner to MA15, Step 10; Melissa Brown to MA30, Step 9; Cindy Davis to MA30, Step 25; Sheryl Goonan to MA30, Step 18; Julie Gustwiller to MA30, Step 12; Jason Luthy to MA30, Step 12; Janelle Lymanstall to MA, Step 7; Audra Manriquez to MA15, Step 10; Tamara Rau to MA30, Step 15; Kristen Rausch to MA15, Step 2; Eric Roberts to MA15, Step 15; and Lori Tyler to MA30, Step 25.
• voted for the following chairpersons for the High-Quality Student Data Committee, Adam Baker, co-chair; Laura Inkrott, co-chair (50%); and Rob Luderman, co-chair (50%).
• approved the following school-related organization registrations: Ayersville Athletic Boosters; Ayersville Football Parents Association; Ayersville Music Boosters; and Ayersville PTO.
• OK’d recognition of a gymnastics program from November 2021-March 2022 to allow students to compete in gymnastics meets as members of the district. All costs, travel and liability will be the individual’s responsibility.
• voted for an overnight trip to Colonial Williamsburg, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, Va., March 16-20, 2022.
• approved the retirement plan compliance and administration services agreement with TSA Consulting Group, effective Oct. 1.
• accepted the following donations: $33.33 from an anonymous donor to the class of 2021; $50 from Deborah Weisengerber to the cheer fund; $200 from Citizens National Bank to boys basketball; $150 from an anonymous donor to the pay-to-participate fees; $100 from Tiffany Hattemer for pay-to-participate fees; and 26 copies of “Night Before Christmas,” from Frieda Stritt, valued at $294.79.
