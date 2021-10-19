AYERSVILLE — A Fair School Funding Plan preview was presented to the Ayersville Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday evening.
In addition, the board heard presentations from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters and a pair of junior class officers, and heard from superintendent Beth Hench about COVID and the two levy renewals on the November ballot.
Abby Sharp, CFO/treasurer, presented a preview of the Fair School Funding Plan, sharing the changes the district could expect under the new plan.
“While our district is used to having open enrollment ‘in,’ we will not see this source of revenue in the future,” said Sharp. “Overall the district’s revenue should increase approximately $124,167 from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022. Tuition expenses were also impacted by the new plan.
“Tuition expense for community schools, open enrollment out, STEM, scholarships, and EdChoice are no longer incurred as expenses in fiscal 2022,” continued Sharp. “Many districts will see a decline in overall tuition cost from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022. Currently, the district is forecasting fiscal year 2022 total tuition expense will decrease by $649,510. Tuition may not decrease exactly as expended in fiscal year 2022 because the district may be assuming forecast growth/decreases in non-Fair School Funding Plan tuition expenditures.
Although Sharp pointed out a revenue increase of $124,167, and a decrease of expenses of $649,510 (a net favorable impact of $773,677), she still explained things could change before the five-year forecast is presented.
“It’s important to note that these numbers can still change as the forecast gets updated prior to the November board meeting,” said Sharp. “I just wanted to prepare you (the board) for what will be seen next month. It’s just not as simple as adding revenue.”
John Wolfrum, Dean Schlachter, Joe Ewers, Kyle Brown and Brad Schlachter from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters were on hand to share how they would like to partner with the school on its long-term vision of the district’s athletic facilities. At the August meeting, athletic director Rafael Manriquez presented information on the district’s long-term vision.
On Monday, Wolfrum explained the boosters are looking to fully fund the addition of two new utility ball fields on the property next to the solar fields, and presented plans for those fields. The fields will be able to be used for softball players of all ages, as well as for 12U baseball.
The board accepted the offer from the boosters to build the new fields, with construction expected to begin in April.
“We’re excited to work in partnership with the boosters to help develop that land, it’s the first step in a long-term vision on how to use that land,” said Hench. “We’re grateful that the boosters are willing to fully fund this project for the district.”
In her report, Hench discussed information shared from surrounding counties in regards to changing of COVID-19 guidelines.
“The Defiance County superintendents meet weekly with health commissioner Jamie Gerken, and we are having continued conversations around quarantine guidelines for Defiance County,” said Hench. “We will move forward in conjunction with health department guidelines, and at this time, there are no new changes in quarantine guidelines to report.”
Hench went on to discuss the two renewal levies on the November ballot for the district — the 1.6-mill natatorium levy and the 1% income tax levy.
“I’d like to thank the Levy Campaign Committee for their hard work in getting the word out about our two renewal levies,” said Hench. “I’d like to remind the community there is no new money involved in these levies — they are renewals of levies that have been a part of the budget for more than a decade.”
Junior class officers Tristen Frederick (secretary), and Kaylee Dockery (treasurer), were in attendance as student liaisons, and to present a PowerPoint about “10 Things We Love about Ayersville.”
This is part of a program implemented last year in which student council representatives attend meetings as liaisons to learn about what takes place, and to share with the members what is happening at the school from the student’s perspective.
In new business, board member Char Ondrus discussed shutting down activities in the district for one week during summer, as asked for by community member Nelson Okuley at the September meeting. Ondrus shared information from the Defiance City Board of Education that recently voted to do just that.
Frederick and Dockery were asked to take the matter to the student body for feedback that will be presented in November.
In other business, the board:
• approved the insurance rates set by Northern Buckeye Health Plan for 2022.
• OK’d creation of the cross country camp fund and the golf camp fund.
• voted for the following adjustments to the estimated revenues and permanent appropriations: revenues — $2,800 increase for athletics; appropriations — $1,328 increase for athletics.
• approved the recognition of the indoor track program for November 2021-March 2022 to allow students to compete at the state indoor track meet as members of the district. All costs, travel and liability will be in the individual’s responsibility.
• OK’d the variety show and musical ticket prices of $6 for 2021-22.
• approved Randi Rios as a classified substitute for 2021-22; and Linda Zachrich, Category I, and Jon Michel, Category II as volunteers for 2021-22.
• accepted the resignation of Kevin Baxter as eighth-grade boys’ basketball coach for 2021-22; and approved Bill Zartman as eighth-grade boys basketball coach for 2021-22.
• OK’d Jennifer Noaker as a bus driver for 2021-22, effective Nov. 8; and Dana Phipps as a substitute bus driver for 2021-22, effective Nov. 8.
• voted for Beth Hench, Laura Inkrott and Kelly Wagner as members of the Professional Development Committee for 2021-22. Pay is $25 per hour.
• approved the following certified individuals for 2021-22: Nathan Hey, junior high wrestling; Dennis Potts, assistant junior varsity baseball; Jason Luthy, junior high boys’ track; and Audra Manriquez, elementary/middle school art show.
• OK’d the following non-certified individuals for 2021-22: Durwood Hibbard, co-junior high girls’ track; Beau Hahn, co-junior high girls’ track; Alan Maag, co-varsity baseball; Eric Sprague, co-varsity baseball; Bill Zartman, varsity softball; and Isella Cook, assistant junior varsity softball.
• voted to move Alicia Kalik to BA, Step 0 on the certified salary schedule.
• approved a five-year lease with Pitney Bowes for the postage machine billed quarterly at a rate of $687.69.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 from MW Solutions to the boys’ basketball camp fund; $180 from Kerr’s Crazy Cones to the athletic fund; $250 from the Sons of the American Legion 541, and $250 from the Elmwood Music Boosters to the band fund for performances; $500 each from Eagles Aerie 372 to the class of 2023 and the class of 2024 funds.
