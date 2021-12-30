Ayersville Local Board of Education members met in special session Tuesday to consider resolutions authorizing tax levies and a handful of personnel issues.
Two resolutions recommended by treasurer Abby Sharp were approved by 4-0 votes. Board member Char Ondrus was absent. The first resolution declared it necessary to renew a school district income tax with the traditional tax base. The second resolution declared it necessary to submit the question of levying an additional tax for the operating expenses of the natatorium.
One of the six personnel items recommended by Superintendent Beth Hench passed with a 3-1 vote. Jennifer Noaker was approved for the fiscal specialist position at step 0 in the classified salary schedule. The hours for the position have been reduced.
Board member Matt Hanenkrath cast the no vote. Hanenkrath expressed his appreciation to the administration in continuing to look for ways to make cuts. However, he voted no because of concern that the reduction of hours for the fiscal specialist position may end up hurting the district. Board member Shelby Martinez agreed with Hanenkrath’s concerns.
Sharp said she appreciated the support and assured the board that she would ask for additional hours for the fiscal specialist if needed.
Personnel items approved 4-0 included the updated lists of certified substitutes and the updated list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NwOESC for the 2021-22 school year to be paid at the board-approved rates.
Board members voted to rescind the certified supplemental contract for Kristen Rausch for the high school art show for the 2021-22 school year. Audra Manriquez was offered a certified supplemental contract for the high school art show for the 2021-22 school with pay as per stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement.
Katelyn Eldridge was approved as a long-term substitute elementary art teacher for the 2021-22 school year, contingent on meeting licensure requirements.
The board held an executive session at the beginning of the meeting to discuss actions pertaining to a public employee.
