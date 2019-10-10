AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education met in special session Monday to handle personnel matters.
Hired by the board as co-head varsity boys basketball coaches were Logan Wolfrum and Dave Retcher (see related story, Page B1.)
The two will replace Anthony Jackson, who stepped down after one season at Ayersville to take a position on the Defiance College men’s basketball coaching staff.
The board also accepted the resignations of KJ Martin as seventh-grade boys basketball coach, effective Oct. 9; and Eric Sprague as freshman boys basketball coach, effective Aug. 1.
Hired as their replacements were Joe Ewers (freshman coach) and Alan Maag (seventh-grade coach).
The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
