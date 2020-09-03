AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education met in special session Tuesday evening to discuss personnel in executive session, and approve personnel matters.
The board met in executive session for 17 minutes at the start of the special session, and following executive session, moved into the regular meeting.
During the regular portion of the meeting, the board approved the hiring of Tori Michel and LaTasha Price as classified 1/2-time education aides for 2020-21 on an as-needed basis, effective Aug. 25.
In addition, approved was the classified salary scheduled placement of Patti Wolfrum, 1/2-time cleaner at Step 20; Justin Kieffer as a student technology worker at minimum wage, effective Aug. 25; and the rehiring of Sarah Stecher as the 1/2-time transportation secretary, effective Nov. 30.
Said superintendent Don Diglia: “I am going to be requesting your approval of two 1/2-time aides. One will be used in the a.m. and one p.m. I am also going to recommend hiring a 1/2-time cleaner.
“The cleaner position is an attempt to make sure all students desks and high touch areas are disinfected/sanitized every day before school begins. All three of these 1/2-time positions are intended to assist the rest of our staff in providing as much protection to our students from COVID-19 as we can.”
Added Diglia: “Our goal remains to be as proactive as possible in preventing the spread of COVID-19 so we can keep in-person learning as long as possible. The aides will assist in taking temperatures in the a.m., assistant elementary students in following COVID-19 protocols, and covering study halls that were created that will allow us to have band and choir in small, socially-distanced classes.
“The way things have worked out, we were able to move one of our full-time secretaries to a 1/2-time position, allowing us to keep our 1/2-time transportation secretary. As a result, I will also be asking you to rehire her (Stecher),” continued Diglia.
In other business, the board:
• approved the updated classified salary schedule to include the cleaner position for the 2020-21 school year.
