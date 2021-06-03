AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education met in special session Wednesday afternoon to hold a public hearing about the re-employment of Ayersville Elementary School secretary, Eileen Ramus, following her retirement on May 31.
No one from the public was in attendance to ask questions or give comments on the rehire. The rehire of Ramus to the same position is expected at a later meeting of the board.
The members also approved an agreement with administrative employees Phil Liebrecht, district technology coordinator; Rob Luderman, Ayersville High School principal; Troy Merillat, director of student services; and Abby Sharp, district treasurer.
Due to the district’s financial situation, the quartet has agreed to take a 0% salary increase on their contracts for 2021-22, thus forfeiting a 2% wage increase agreed upon in their previous contracts.
“Understand the district is in a difficult financial situation, and understand each of the administrators have an individual contract, which is different than teachers, who have a collective contract,” began Diglia. “So, because of our financial situation, the administrators each agreed to take a 0% increase on the base (salary).”
In other business, the board:
• approved an overnight trip for the girls’ basketball team to attend a team camp at the University of Findlay, June 25-27.
• OK’d the following certified employees as a summer school tutor at the per diem rate: Alexis Arts, Adam Baker, Lindsay Baker, Caitlin Fritz, Janelle Lymanstall, Karen Maas, Audra Manriquez, Nancy Miller, Tamara Rau, Eric Roberts, Andrea Rodenberger, Kathy Schubert, Dennis Sobecki, Kelly Wagner, Kelly Weisengerber, Kelly Zachrich and Jennifer Ziegler.
• voted for Mary Lou Erickson and Tori Michel, classified employees, as summer school tutors at their hourly rate.
