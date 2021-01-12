AYERSVILLE — A new board member was sworn in during the Ayersville Local Board of Education organizational meeting Monday evening, to fill the vacancy left by David Kern who resigned his seat effective Dec. 22, 2020, after being elected as a Defiance County commissioner in November.
In addition, the board was given an update on real estate valuation and the natatorium levy renewal (see related story, page A3).
Sworn in to fill the vacant seat was Matt Hanenkrath, a lifelong Highland Township resident, who currently serves as director of the Defiance County 911 Center, as well as a member of the Highland Township Fire Department.
Hanenkrath and his wife, Ashley, have three children who currently attend Ayersville Local Schools, Haleigh, a seventh-grader; Brynn, a fourth-grader; and Bentley, a second-grader.
Although Kern’s term does not expire until Dec. 31, 2023, because there is a “like” election for two board seats in November, Hanenkrath, or anyone who lives in the district, must file to run for the seat on the board by the deadline for the November election for an unexpired term. He can serve in that position until Dec. 31, 2021.
Hanenkrath explained his decision to apply for the open seat was his passion to serve the community.
“It’s a passion I have, it’s nothing more than that,” said Hanenkrath. “When I took a job in Toledo (in March of 2014), my family and I stayed in Ayersville because of the school system. When this opportunity arose, I felt if I can make it better for my kids and every other student at Ayersville, I couldn’t pass it up.
“I applied for a position in 2015 when it came open, I wasn’t successful then, but this time around I think I was better qualified,” added Hanenkrath.
According to 2020 Ayersville Local Board of Education president Char Ondrus, the board had three applicants for the open seat, and all three were interviewed for the position. Ondrus explained that Hanenkrath stood out among the applicants for many reasons.
“All three of the candidates we interviewed were excellent,” began Ondrus. “Matt is a lifelong resident of Ayersville, his children attend Ayersville, he’s involved with the district, he coached here, but his compassion and enthusiasm for the school was very evident. We were impressed by Matt in the interview process.
“Matt’s worked with the public, he’s reported to a board, and those attributes will be very helpful in this role,” added Ondrus. “His work experience and knowledge will be helpful as well. We know he will do an outstanding job on the Ayersville Local Board of Education.”
A 2001 Ayersville High School graduate, Hanenkrath served as a communications officer with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office from 2005-14, and as a 911 training coordinator/operations specialist with Lucas County Emergency Services from 2014-16, before being hired in his current position in late 2016.
Hanenkrath holds several certifications, has advanced emergency medical technician training, and instructed several emergency and public safety courses.
“I have the mentality that we can always do better, and people who know me will tell you I don’t like the words, ‘We’ve always done it this way,’” said Hanenkrath. “That’s not to say the way things are currently being done are wrong, but we should always be looking for a better way to do things until we find we’re already doing it the best way.
“I hope what the board saw in me was a passion to, for a lack of a better term, question everything,” added Hanenkrath. “It’s my passion that we will work together for the betterment of the kids and the betterment of the community.
The newest board member is looking forward to learning as much as he can in his new role, and he’s excited to get going.
“It’s all about learning what’s going on, the makings of the board, the direction of the board and learning where things are right now,” said Hanenkrath. “We’re in a unique time because I’m joining a board that will be replacing a superintendent, which will be at the forefront of what the board handles for a while. It’s all about going in and educating myself, to see where my experience and knowledge can help the board, while advocating for the community.
“I look forward to the opportunity to work alongside the board members, it’s all about coming together as a team to collaborate together,” continued Hanenkrath. “The end goal is the betterment of the school system in our community, the school system is Ayersville, so we need to work together as a team so the community will invest back into the school system.”
