AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education discussed steps the district would need to take if the 1% income tax levy on the Nov. 5 ballot were to fail, was informed the district is taking part in an emergency management test, and heard an update on insurance rates.
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp shared how districts in the state are put on caution/watch/emergency by the state when they reach deficit spending according to cash on hand in the general fund at the end of a fiscal year. A district is put on caution when its cash on hand reaches a deficit between 2-8%, so the district is required to write a proposal to correct the practices that lead to the caution.
A district is put on watch when the deficit exceeds 8% of the general revenue fund from the proceeding fiscal year, and the voters have not approved a levy that would raise enough money in the next fiscal year to erase the deficit. The district is then required to submit a financial recovery plan that needs to be approved by the state superintendent.
A district is put in emergency when the deficit exceeds 15% and a levy has not been passed to make up the deficit in the next fiscal year. A financial planning and supervision commission is then formed, which then has the power to assume assume responsibility for levy requests, appropriations, etc ... The commission adopts a financial recovery plan within 120 days of first meeting.
“At that point,” said Sharp, “a district has no control over its finances.”
Superintendent Don Diglia reiterated how the district got to this point (loss of tax revenue, flat state funding, etc ...). Diglia was asked by board president Jessica Myers, and Shelby Martinez, who is running for a seat on the school board, “What is the back-up plan if the levy fails?” to which he replied, “When you get into deficit spending, you have to cut staffing.”
Diglia shared that currently the staff makes up 80-85% of district spending, and that district is already operating with lean staffing numbers. He explained if the levy failed in November, the district would have to submit paperwork quickly after the election to have a new levy placed on the March 2020 ballot.
Sharp also discussed insurance rates, sharing rates through its consortium will increase 8% this year for both traditional and high-deductible plans. In addition, rates for dental and vision insurance will increase by 4%.
The board voted to approve the insurance rates set by Northern Buckeye Health Plan for 2020.
In his report, Diglia told the board the district will take part an emergency management testing Tuesday (today), which will be a simulated bomb threat. (All parents and student have been notified.)
“Tomorrow (today) we will be conducting our emergency management test of our safety plan,” said Diglia. “Tuesday’s scenario is a simulated ‘bomb threat.’ This is a practice drill and part of the required test of our emergency management plan.
“Over the course of three calendar years, schools are responsible for ensuring the completion of one of three tests annually,” continued Diglia. “Exercises are limited to tabletop, functional and full-scale.
“At the conclusion of the test, the administrative team with meet with first responders to discuss strengths and improvement areas,” added Diglia.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following estimated and permanent appropriation adjustments: an increase of $534.11 for the Student Wellness and Success Fund, with an appropriation modification of $534.11 to the fund.
• okayed the school Medicaid program renewal agreement with Healthcare Process Consulting for fiscal year 2020 at a cost of $3,000.
• voted for the recognition of the indoor track and field team from November 2019-March 2020 to allow students to compete at indoor track meets as members of the district.
• okayed the Ayersville Athletic Boosters as a school-related organization.
• okayed Holly Salisbury as a classified substitute for 2019-20; and Anne Hammersmith, Lisa Hauenstein, Danielle Varner, Amber Brown and Katelyn Eldridge as category 1 volunteers for 2019-20.
• voted for a one-year contract for Pam Ferguson as a classified employee for 2019-20, not to exceed 20 hours per week.
• approved the following classified schedule placements for 2019-20: Caitlin Fritz, health aide, step 6; and Pam Ferguson, custodian, step 20.
• okayed an agreement for payment in lieu of transportation with the parents of a student to transport the student to Paulding Exempted Village Schools for 2019-20, effective Oct. 1. The reimbursement will be per the federal per mile rate between the home and school.
• accepted a donation of $620 from Fritz Farms to the FFA.
